Chad Johnson, Ex-Bachelorette Villain, Arrested for Domestic Violence

Chad Johnson, one of the most disliked suitors in Bachelorette history, was arrested on Monday for robbery and domestic violence.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, this polarizing reality star was taken into custody at 4:10 p.m.

He was booked at the Van Nuys Station at 7:06 p.m. for the felony charge. His bail was set at $100,000.

The arrest took place several hours after Johnson's girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, shared an unsettling number of posts on her Instagram page.

In this series of posts online, Mishler claimed that Johnson had gone into a drunken rage and punched a hole through her apartment wall.

Per Mishler's legal representative:

A neighbor called the authorities after allegiing to hear and see an altercation involving a man pounding on a door and yelling profanities.

Mishler's lawyers say Mishler tried to call the police, as well, but was prevented from doing so by Johnson.

The reality star allegedly grabbed and threw her phone aside.

Mishler also claims Johnson "sort of backhanded her right eye" the previous night and "also had her sweatshirt twisted in his hand, lifting her off the ground outside of his apartment, so as not to let her walk home to her own unit."

Bachelor Nation fans remember Johnson as a contestant on Jo Jo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

He was later cast on, and booted off, Bachelor in Paradise for being a drunken madman.

Johnson, never one to apologize or mince words, BLASTED all of Bachelor Nation as a recently as last year.

Back to Sunday night, Mishler posted a video of Johnson supposedly punching a hole through her wall.

"So Chad just got drunk for the first time in, like, 50 days and punched a hole in my wall for no f-ckking reason," she said as part of this footage.

Prior to his arrest, Johnson spoke to celebrity gossip site TooFab about his "big relapse" and the hole in Mishler's wall.

He seemed to have told the outlet he started drinking on Sunday and that he was triggered by his breakup with Mishler.

"I've been so stressed man, just sitting in my car crying sometimes, just losing my mind. And to top it all off, the one person I'm closest to doesn't get me a lot of times" he told TooFab. "I just lost it."

Did he do all that he's accused of doing here?

Well ...

"I don't remember actually seeing her," Johnson said.

"I drank to the point where I didn't even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story's word that I was there."

That's pretty effed up and scary, dude.

Chad told the publication:

"I'm super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend's story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen."

"I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions."

Back on February 3, Johnson has written on Instagram that he was 35 days sober.

He acknowledged at the time that he made some awful decisions in the past when drunk and would typicially go on two to three days benders.

And he concluded in ironic, Chad Johnson-like fashion:

Not only am I in the best shape of my life now but I look younger than I did 3 years ago.

I’m healthy, happy, and to everyone that tried to pull one over on me back when I drank:

F-CK YOU, I’m always in control now.

Wow. Good to know, Chad.