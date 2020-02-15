Caroline Flack, Former Love Island Host, Dead at 40

Caroline Flack, a British television presented and personality best known for hosting Love Island, was found dead in her apartment on Saturday.

She was 40 years old.

The sad piece of news has been confirmed by both The Mirror and The Sun, a pair of tabloid newspapers in England.

As of this writing, no cause of death has been confirmed or announced.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,” read a family statement given to the U.K.’s Press Association, adding:

“We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Flack -- who began her career as an actress and who actually dated Prince Harry and Harry Styles -- left her position on Love Island in late 2019 after she was accused of attacking her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

At the time, Burton claimed that Flack hit him with a lamp -- but he has since backtracked on this allegation and Flack always maintained her innocence.

The incident in question took place on December 14 and it resulted in Flack being hospitalized because she was reportedly cut with broken glass during the confrontation.

According to The Sun, her death came just one day after Burton made contact with Flack, defying a court ban in the process.

Flack's assault trial was scheduled to begin in just a few weeks.

Burton, meanwhile, shared the photo below of himself and Flack just hours before the latter was discovered dead:

“The most extraordinary woman. This is wrong. And I’m angry. This is so wrong,” The Sun‘s Dan Wootton wrote on Instagram as news began to spread, alongside a photograph of Flack.

He then added on Twitter:

“Caroline is one of the most extraordinary woman I’ve ever met. She was kind to a fault. She cared like no one else. She was vulnerable. Other people’s feelings meant the world to her.

"She deserved so much more. I am truly heartbroken. This is so wrong. So wrong."

On Thursday, Flack briefly commented on her legal case, taking to her Instagram Stories and saying she could not keep quiet any longer.

"I'm going to speak today… mine and my family's life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip," she wrote at the time.

But that was all she said in the end.

However, this is what she stated upon stepping down as Love Island host in December:

There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.

While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can’t comment further on these matters until the legal process is over.

However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for Series 6.

I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

Love Island is currently airing its latest season in the United Kingdom.

As mentioned above, Flack was due back in court on March 4, an appearance she mentioned not very long ago on Instagra, writing:

“Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today’s court hearing…Thank you for your continued support and love…

"It’s going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I’m allowed to."

UPDATE: The Sun has written that Flack took her own life.

But we cannot confirm this reporting at this time.

May she rest in peace.