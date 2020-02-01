Carlin Bates Welcomes First-Ever Child!

It's another Bringing Up Bates baby!

Carlin Stewart (née Bates) and Evan Stewart welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Friday, January 31, according to Us Weekly and, of course, the extremely happy couple itself.

Here are the pertinent details as we know them right now:

Layla Rae Stewart (adorable name!0 was born at 3:56 p.m. on yesterday, weighing in at 5 pounds 13 ounces and measuring 18 inches in length.

"How do you describe an experience so emotionally intense and so magically wonderful as welcoming a brand new baby into the world?” the famous twosome told Us Weekly on Saturday, continuing as follows:

“We feel like our lives just became incredibly busy, but unimaginably blessed with little Layla Rae’s arrival!

"She has already consumed our thoughts and intentions for these past pregnancy months and now, no day will ever be the same without her!

"Although she came earlier than we expected, this is the best kind of celebration we have ever experienced, and we are so in love with our new role as parents!"

Bates, who is close friends with Joy-Anna Duggar, confirmed she was expecting back in early September.

She was due in mid-February, but had to be induced on Friday -- per the aforementioned tablpid -- after being diagnosed with the same blood-clotting disorder as her older sister, Erin Paine, early in her pregnancy.

Carlin, meanwhile, also announced the blessed news on Instagram.

Wrote the reality star:

It’s true! Layla Rae has arrived! Evan and I spent a lot of time wondering what it would be like the first time we met our sweet baby girl face-to-face but the truth is, all that dreaming and we still didn’t even come close to what the actual moment felt like!

Layla Rae has captured our hearts and we are FOREVER changed.

She added:

In an instant, my heart was more full than I ever dreamed it could be and we are so incredibly grateful to God that he chose us to be this little girl’s parents.

Carlin and Evan got married via a romantic May ceremony last year in Castleton Farms Tennessee, after getting engaged in September 2018 and after they started dating two years prior to that.

A special episode of Bringing Up Bates, tiitled “I Love You Day,” airs on February 13... while season 9 of the popular rreality series will premiere on March 5; both on UPtv.

Concluded Bates to wrap up her baby post:

Layla Rae, thank you for making me a mommy and your Dad a daddy! There’s nothing we won’t do for you. Welcome to the world sweet baby girl!

We send our very best wishes to the new immediate family!