Brittany Matthews: Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Goes Viral With Super Bowl Celebration Pic!

There was a time when the Super Bowl was notorious for lopsided games and blowout victories that failed to live up to the weeks of hype that preceded them.

But on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs delivered a stone-cold classic and ushered in what could be the start of an exciting new dynasty.

Mahomes was the NFL's MVP for the 2018 season, so it's not like he came out of nowhere.

But at 24, the former Texas Tech phenom hasn't been in the spotlight nearly as long as your Tom Bradys or even your Russell Wilsons.

So while even casual fans are familiar with the biographical backgrounds of Gisele and Ciara's husbands, much less is known about the personal lives of Brittany Matthews and her Super Bowl-winning boyfriend.

Yes, Brittany is the longtime partner of Patrick Mahomes, and many fans are just learning her name today, thanks to this awesome photo:

"We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY" Matthews captioned the pic, referencing the Beastie Boys hit that became an unofficial anthem for the Chiefs during their successful 2020 playoff run.

In case there was any question as to which team had captured her heart, Matthews captioned the pic "#chiefskingdom"

The photo racked up 100,000 likes before it was a few hours old, and the adoring comments from fans have continued to roll in.

"Wow!!!!!! This is the pic of the century! Love you both!!" wrote Mahomes' agent, Chris C. Abbott.

Sadly, the quarterback's State Farm representative has yet to remark on the image.

Patrick and Brittany met when they were both students at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

The couple went to the prom together, and they've been an item ever since.

Matthews owns her own fitness company, Brittany Lynne Fitness, and has been a diehard Chiefs supporter ever since Mahomes was drafted by the team in 2017.

She's been chronicling the afterglow of the team's victory in the hours since Mahomes led the Chiefs to an unlikely fourth quarter comeback over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The photo above has also earned quite a few favorable comments, as well, including one from the man himself:

"Iconic pic!" Mahomes commented.

Indeed it is.

A fitting pic for an iconic occasion.