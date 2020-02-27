Brielle Biermann Turns 23, Flaunts Outrageous Bikini Body

New year, new Brielle Biermann -- at least, that's what she announced in early 2020 when she deflated her famous lips.

She traveled to the Bahamas for her birthday this week, and is flaunting her body and intense new tan in a tantalizing bikini.

Can you believe that Brielle Biermann is 23 years old?

Her birthday was on Tuesday, Feburary 25, just as it has been every year since she was born in 1997.

When she went to the Bahamas to celebrate, she didn't go alone.

Brielle's pal Ty French, a fellow notorious Instagram hottie, tagged along to help her mark the occassion.

Brielle is uploading some jaw-dropping photos from her fun in the sun.

Wearing an intense magenta bikini, she flaunted her curves and her deeply tanned skin all at once.

We cannot get enough of Brielle as a brunette, folks. Big hair, do care.

"Coconuts don’t fall far from the tree," she captioned the thirst trap, just in case anyone had somehow failed to notice her boobs.

Here we see Ty and Brielle enjoying drinks and their respective plunging necklines.

Brielle captioned this photo "When a bitch tries you at dinner."

We hope that no one was actually giving her a hard time. She and Ty were clearly just caught with "resting bitchface" at the same time.

Brielle shouldn't have to deal with drama on her birthday Bahamas trip, folks!

"Dress it up and go to Nassau," Brielle captioned this photo of herself in a dazzling magenta dress with a plunging neckline.

Her hair is so big here. It's giving us, like, Lana Del Rey vibes, you know?

"A Pisces celebrating her birthday by the water," she captioned another post.

To her fans and followers, she expressed: "thank you for all the birthday wishes! Feeling so loved & blessed."

Proud mother Kim Zolciak posted a birthday tribute to her eldest.

"My baby @briellebiermann has never been into s--talkers, gossipers, or negative energy since she was born," Kim writes.

She gushed: "Happy Birthday Brielle!!"

It's good to remember that growing apart in looks doesn't mean that they've grown apart in ways that matter.

See, until very recently, Brielle had almost looked like a clone of her mother.

Don't get us wrong, Brielle has been drop-dead gorgeous for years. No one is saying that she looks her mother's age.

But matching her mother's blonde hair and, most conspicuously, her filler-inflated duck lips did raise a number of eyebrows.

Kim's choices were baffling enough to fans. To see Brielle follow in her footsteps was even stranger.

Ariana Biermann, too, has seemed like yet another Kim Mini-Me for a while.

But recently, Brielle took a huge step by having her fillers removed.

While her lips don't exactly look flat these days, they no longer appear like they would function as emergency flotation devices.

(We kid, but even at Peak Lips, Brielle was still a knockout, and anyone who says otherwise is kidding themselves)

Brielle also lost the blonde hair in favor of a firm brown color.

Honestly, the look is really working for her.

And her intense and dark tan is probably temporary, but contrasts beautifully with her magenta bikini.

Happy birthday, Brielle!