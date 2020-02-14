Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Respond to Dating Rumors: We Love It!

For the past several months, persistent rumors of a Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston reconciliation have been circulating on social media.

Actually, those rumors have been around since about the time that Aniston got divorced from Justin Theroux, but they've really picked up steam in recent weeks.

Despite the fact that Brad won a freakin' Oscar last week, the speculation that he's back together with his ex remains one of the most widely-discussed aspects of this year's award season.

It all started at the Golden Globes, where Aniston watched Pitt's acceptance speech (he won there, too), and certain tabloids interpreted her attention as a sign that she was thirsting for some immediate ex sex.

The following week, Brad and Jen were photographed backstage together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Again, that might not seem like a very big deal, but the fact that they made physical contact was enough to send fans into a tizzy.

For many, the fact that Brad and Jen remained mum on the issue spoke volumes.

But the fact is, these two are far too famous and have been in the industry far too long to react to every rumor that comes down the pike.

Instead, they let "sources" close to them talk to the tabloids on their behalf.

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen and they actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” one such insider recently told Us Weekly.

Yes, it seems Brad and Jen are very much not together.

But it also sounds like they're very much enjoying the speculation, so we guess go ahead and continue tweeting about it, if you'd like.

As for the source of the rumors, the source says there's one particular moment that really made onlookers speculate.

It seems that in a moment that was not caught on camera, Brad showed signs of being deeply moved by Jen's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes (the actress took home a trophy for her work on Apple TV's The Morning Show).

“He was very into it. He wanted to hear what she had to say,” an insider told Us at the time.

“He looked proud. When he walked away after her speech ended, it appeared he wiped his eye.”

So Brad watched Jen's speech, then she watched his, and then they were spotted talking backstage.

Yes, that's all it took to convince the media they were on the verge of remarriage.

We know all the election year coverage is getting annoying already, but at least it'll give these thirsty journos something more productive to do.