Benji Madden Breaks Silence on Daughter Raddix, Makes Heartwarming Admission

Benji Madden is one proud papa.

And he wants the entire world to know it.

The Good Charlotte guitarist -- who rarely updates his Instagram page -- took a moment on Friday to share his love and gratitude for wife Cameron Diaz, along with their baby daughter Raddix.

The private couple stunned the celebrity gossip world in early January by announcing they had welcomed a little girl into their world.

As we later learned, Diaz and Madden had been trying to get pregnant for years, only to end up using a surrogate in order to make their immediate family dreams into a reality.

And we're just so very, very happy for them.

"My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude," wrote Madden on Saturday as a caption to the following photo of some roses.

He added of Diaz and Raddix:

"Everyday, I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes."

This was the first Instagram message by the rocker since he and his famous wife released a statement on January 3 that confirmed the blessed existence of their newborn.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the new parents wrote at the time, continuing as follows:

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Raddix’s precise birthdate and full name were revealed after The Blast obtained her birth certificate a few weeks after her mother and father shared the happy news.

According to this legal document, the baby’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden... and she was born on December 30, 2019, at 1:58 p.m. at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Neither Madden nor Diaz has shared any photos of their child since.

And we shouldn't expect them to do so, either.

Yes, of course, the twosome is elated over this miracle baby -- but they are also fiercely protective of her privacy.

“They waited for so long to have a baby, so now they are just enjoying their daughter,” a People Magazine source previously said.

“They are still in baby bliss and the happiest parents. They take turns staying with the baby and don’t really leave the house together.”

In their announcement, the stars confirmed what we just wrote above.

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!” they wrote. “Some would even say RAD.”

Get it?!?

For those wondering, it certainly appears as if Diaz and Madden invented this unique first name all on their own.

The musician and the actress, who has chosen not to appear in any major studio movie since 2014, started dating about six years ago and got married on January 5, 2015, in a Jewish ceremony, at their Beverly Hills home.

We continue to send them all our best wishes and once again congratulate them on their milestone.

This is just so exciting!