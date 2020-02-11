Audrey Roloff Reveals New Medical Diagnosis, Difficulty Walking

Audrey Roloff could not be happier to be a mother for the second time.

But, in some way, the former reality television star could not be in any more pain, either.

The ex-Little People, Big World star welcomed son Bode into the world just over a month ago.

Ever since, she has been as open and as candid as a new parent can be -- sharing new photos of the adorable baby, along with details of the delivery and also a look at the physical manifestations of such an experience.

Previously, Audrey told Instagram followers that she sadly has mastitis.

This is an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection and it can result in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness.

Audrey suffered from the condition after giving birth to daughter Ember, as well.

"Just keepin it real over here while this past week has been full of newborn snuggles and heart melting moments... it’s also been really hard," confessed Audrey in mid-January, adding at the time:

"I came down with the dreaded “M word” a couple days ago... *cough* mastitis *cough.

"I’ve been fighting it with all the things and thankfully my fever is dropping and I’m starting to feel a little better today."

This condition also makes it painful for one to breastfeed, which can be extremely frustrating for a mother.

Now, meanwhile, Audrey has shared a new photo of herself out and above, taking Ember for a stroll.

It's a very sweet picture (far above), but it came with an unfortunate health update.

"A walk around the farm is about all I can do these days. (Thank you, symphysis pubis disfunction),” Roloff wrote as a caption to this picture.

“I’m really hoping my pelvic bones can heal back soon because I’m so eager to get Ember girl on skis this winter/spring, and I can’t wait to start running again!"

For the medical record:

Symphysis pubis dysfunction (SPD) is a group of symptoms that cause discomfort in the pelvic region.

It typically occurs during pregnancy, when your pelvic joints become stiff or move unevenly and it can occur both at the front and back of your pelvis.

SPD is also sometimes referred to as pelvic girdle pain.

If SPD sounds familiar, it might be because sister-in-law Tori Roloff feared she was suffering from the same thing back in July 2019.

This fellow mother of two asked followers back then for some advice in dealing with the condition.

Audrey, for her part, is trying to just power through.

She mentioned in this same new post that husband Jeremy is training for a half-marathon (impressive!) and that Audrey is a bit jealous.

Still, overall, Audrey could not be more thrilled or grateful for her position in life. She wants to make that as clear as she can.

"It really is so crazy to me still,” she told a fan on social media a few days ago. “Like … What the heck!. [We are] just in awe that we have TWO KIDS!"

It really is amazing.

Here's to a speedy recovery for the lucky and loving mom!