Anna Duggar and Despicable Husband: Living in a Warehouse on Family Land?!?

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar have a very large family (six kids!) and a very spotty past.

The latter, as you very likely know by now, has confessed to molesting his own sisters and also to cheating on his wife on several occasions.

For a change, however, the main focus of this post is far less on said past and far more on the present, specifically on one pressing question that suddenly has fans across the nation flummoxed...

Where do Anna and Josh Duggar live?!?

First, a bit of history:

The polarizing couple purchased a home together in Arkansas back in 2016 for the almost impossible-to-believe low price of $55,000.

They lived there for three years and then sold the residence in 2019 for $285,000, which is quite an impressive profit.

Therefore, one would think Josh and Anna would easily be able to a home for themselves and their many children, the latest of which was a girl named Maryella ... who was born on November 27, 2019.

According to various sources, it appears as if Josh, Anna and all six kids are living on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's property.

In a nice, comfortable home that has plenty of room for all eight members of this immediate family?

No, insiders tell the Blast, because all such homes on Jim Bob and Michelle's land are already taken by other members of this effed up clan.

For example, Joseph Duggar, his wife Kendra and their two kids live in a log cabin that was given to Joseph and his family as a wedding gift by Grandma Mary.

Because poor Mary Duggar died last year, and because she had been living in the pool house, this residence is now available.

But some believe that Jim Bob in punishing Josh for the aforementioned molestation scandal by making him live instead inside of a pretty crummy warehouse, a building not really meant to house a family of eight.

This rumor was seemingly made into a reality back when John David Duggar married Abbie Burnett.

How so?

In a video posted online from that blessed day, Abbie is getting ready to walk down the aisle and she's trying on different wedding gowns inside of a warehouse.

Inside this warehouse?

The same fixtures often featured in Anna Duggar's social media posts, ostensibly from where she's been living.

And, look, we don't care at all if Josh is living in a warehouse. The guy should be living behind bars, to be honest.

But his children? His wife?

Haven't they suffered enough already?!?