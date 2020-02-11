Angelina Pivarnick Reveals REAL Reason She Got a Boob Job and it Has Nothing to Do With Effing Snooki (Probably)

Last week, Angelina Pivarnick announced that she'd had a boob job, explaining that she underwent two procedures.

Two surgeries at one time. Kind of a big deal, and now she's explaining exactly why she opted to go under the knife.

The 33-year-old Jersey Shore star opened up to Hollywood Life and shared everything about her breast enhancement.

As you can see, they were certainly ... enhanced.

But was this really payback against her estranged MTV co-stars for bullying her relentlessly, as previously rumored?

"The reason I had them done," Pivarnick explains, "is because I struggled my whole life with fluctuation of weight."

"And basically," Angelina says, "they were sagging."

“They were not as up there as they should be for my age," the pride of Staten Island reveals in her confessional.

"I’ve never had children," Angelina points out, and thusly, "I didn’t understand why they were droopy."

"And when I went in to see Dr. Tutela," she recalls, "he said I was the perfect candidate."

Angelina laments that the "fullness was gone" from her breasts, and that it was impacting her outfit choices and her life.

“I wasn’t confident," she explains, "and I didn’t feel I was able to wear bathing suits without an insert in them."

"I would try on one-pieces or bikinis," Angelina recounts, "and felt I looked terrible."

"I didn’t want to have to wear those inserts in them anymore,” she affirms.

“I wasn’t able to fill out certain shirts that I wanted to wear," Angelina says, "and I knew that I wanted to wear certain shirts on TV."

'There are a lot of factors that come into play," she admits.

"Especially when it comes to being female."

"Boobs are a big part of a female’s life, you know?" Angelina, who just got married last year, reasons.

"It’s one of the first things that people see."

This is undeniably the case, like it or not.

"Trying on different wedding dresses before my surgery," she notes, "my boobs wouldn’t be able to fill them out like they are now."

“I definitely wanted to look the best of the best on my wedding day," Angelina expresses.

"Also," she adds, "I wanted my husband to be happy with them.”

Angelina (pictured in a vintage promo pic above with longtime friend and co-star Mike Sorrentino) does emphasize that her groom did not pressure her to get a boob job.

He assured her he would be "happy regardless."

That sort of thing is often a sincere sentiment.

Some partners would prefer smaller boobs.

But it's kind of like those "actually, most partners prefer a smaller penis" headlines or statistical analyses you see.

No study or assurance will really convince someone.

“He kept telling me I didn’t need them done," Angelina reiterates of her new husband, Chris Larangeira.

"But he’s so supportive," Angelina praises, "I explained I wanted them done and told him he would like them too, so it’s a plus-plus."

"So immediately the day after the procedure I took my bandage off a little bit," she narrates.

"And I was like, ‘Oh my God. I have nice, full propped up boobs. They’re not low anymore.'"

She gushes: "It’s amazing."

“A lot of people are scared of the pain and what happens throughout the process," Angelina acknowledges, "and that’s how I felt too."

"But I always tell people not to worry and it’s not that painful," she adds.

"After two weeks I was walking around normally," Angelina recalls.

"I mean there would be days that I would have a bit more pain than others," the MTV star admits, "but I was fine."

"But when I looked in the mirror for the first time, it was great. I had nice boobs and I felt so confident right away!"

As a result, "I literally didn’t find my gown until a month and a half before the wedding,” Ang told the website.

Unfortunately, this happened at the wedding:

Still, not even that infamous toast can deprive her of the enjoyment and satisfaction of living her best life.

Finally, the beauty has some advice for anyone considering upping their game, so to speak, like she did.

“I feel like for anybody who wants to have something like this done," Angelina opines, "it’s about the doctor."

TL;DR ... Don't rush into it, and do your research into who's doing it.

"And it has to be somebody you trust," she emphasizes.

"And I completely trust Dr. Tutela," Angelina affirms.

"I trust him with anything now."

"I literally call him ‘Hands of a God’ because I really do feel like that," the freshly-enhanced celebrity concludes.

That's one hell of an endorsement!