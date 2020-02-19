Amy Roloff Inspires Fan Going Through "Brutal Divorce"

Amy Roloff has been through ups and she's been through downs.

And, as Little People, Big World fans around the world know very well, the reality star has now come out the other side.

Unscathed? Not exactly. But excited about her future, that's for certain.

Just days after Roloff wrote about the purging of her past, an Instagram follower has thanked the TLC personality for setting such an inspiring example.

The kind words sent in Amy's direction were posted online in response to some very kind words she wrote about fiance Chris Marek.

“A wonderful, loving, happy Valentine’s Day with Chris,” Amy captioned a photo of the couple last Friday, adding adorably:

“I can hardly believe it’s our 4th day together. He makes me laugh, my heart pitter-patters when I’m with him, think of him. I’m stronger, he keeps me on my toes, he loves me, helps me be a better me, enjoy just hanging out with him and of course, there’s love.

"I love this man. He loves me.”

Pretty amazing sentiment all around, right?

Yes, absolutely, agreed one supporter.

"You give me hope for love after a brutal divorce," wrote this individual in the Comments section, as you can see down below.

To Roloff's credit, she took note of this remark and even responded to it.

“Hang in there. Most of all don’t stop believing in you. You matter, have value and purpose," replied Amy, continuing as follows:

"A few close girlfriends helped me along the way, still do, and my faith. Keep liking you, [you’re] worth it.”

So very well said, no?

Amy, of course, split from husband Matt after nearly 30 years of marriage back in 2016.

The stars also share four kids and a business.

A few months ago, upon the release of her memoir, Amy said that Matt cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, a traumatic experience that continued to affect her because Matt and Amy lived so close to each other in Oregon.

Since this time, Amy has sold her property on the family farm and moved away.

At this point, Amy seems legitimately happy and healthy and is trying to impart as much wisdom as she can from her romantic history.

“Valentine’s Day is a day to give and show a little more extra love towards each other and those around you,” she added on February 14.

“I look at all of February as a reminder for us all to show and give a little more love and say words that are more loving and kind.”

She said people should “respect” each other more “in all our differences and uniqueness" and she concluded:

Regardless of what’s going on around us, showing love starts with each of us not pointing to that person or another first.

[It] begins with us. Love is a verb so let’s act on it. Love is easy and hard at the same time but well worth it.