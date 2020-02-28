Amy Roloff Drools Over Chris Marek: Look at My Hot, Handy Man!

As previously documented, Amy Roloff may not be totally on board with her move away from the farm just yet.

But the Little Peoplem Big World matriarch has now been it extra clear online:

She is all in on fiance Chris Marek!!!!

This has been clear for years, of course, as Amy and Chris have seemed like a very content couple ever since they got together.

And it was made officially clear in September when Marek proposed to Roloff -- and she said yes!

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People Magazine at the time, adding to the publication:

"I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited."

Amy has never been shy about how much she loves Chris or how grateful she is that he came into her life.

But the TLC personality just seems extra excited over Marek these days; partly because they're actually engaged, of course, and partly because she can really use his help around the house!

On Thursday, Amy gave Instagram followers a peek inside her brand new home... along with a peek at her very handsome husband-to-be, about whom she had the following to say:

"I think my babe looks pretty good in a work belt!"

AWWWW, how cute, right?

You can check out the very first photo featured on this page and see if oyu agree with Amy's assessment.

"I’m so thankful for all the big and little projects Chris is doing on the new house, including putting my new office desk together,' Amy added in her caption. "I couldn’t do all of this with out him.

"Babe, you’re the best."

Amy, as you likely know by now, sold her portion of Roloff Farm to ex-husband Matt last year.

She subsequently moved into a house about 15 minutes away.

And while she's excited for this new beginning, Amy has also been candid about missing the farm and the residence she called home for so many previous decades.

Thankfully, she has Marek by her side during the transitioon.

In a Valentine's Day tribute to Chris earlier this month, Amy made us burst with joy when she wrote the following:

He makes me laugh, my heart pitter patters when I’m with him-think of him, I’m stronger, he keeps me on my toes, he loves me, helps me be a better me, enjoy just hanging out with him and of course, there’s love.

I love this man. He loves me.

What else is there to even say, right?

And and Chris will be getting married in 2021.

Until then, we're sure she'll keep us updated with tales about Chris and their life together, along with photos and updates on her house.

We'll also get to see Amy in action on the small screen once again.

Here's what fans can expect when Little People, Big World returns: