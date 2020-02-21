Amanda Bynes Introduces Fiance, Apologizes For Calling Fans Ugly

It's tough to know what to make of Amanda Bynes' personal life and mental health these days.

The past year has seen several encouraging updates from the former child star, but these have frequently been followed by distressing updates that seem to indicate the former child star is not well.

For example, Bynes checked into rehab twice last year, and both times, fans applauded the actress for making her health her top priority.

However, those reports were followed by rumors that Amanda was living on the street after leaving treatment ahead of schedule and against the advice of her doctors.

These days, it seems the 33-year-old is once again on the upswing.

Amanda is living with her parents, and last week, she revealed that she's engaged to Paul Michael, a man whom she reportedly met while in rehab.

Earlier this week Amanda posted the above video to Instagram, and it seems the motivation behind the clip was two-fold:

She wanted to introduce her fans to Paul, and she wanted to apologize for some of the things she said while she was still in the throes of active addiction.

"I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone I called ugly on Twitter," she said in the short video.

"I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out."

"I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now," the continued.

"I feel like I got what’s mine, and that is Paul."

Paul remained quiet throughout the clip, offering a brief "thank you" to Amanda's fans at the very end.

Bynes disabled comments to the post, so it's not clear how fans reacted to her video.

That may be for the best, as news that Amanda is engaged to a man she reportedly met just three months ago has prompted major concern from fans.

The video also showcases Bynes' new face tattoo, another recent source of controversy.

Obviously, there's no telling what the future holds for Amanda, who's currently trying to launch a second career as a fashion designer.

But we're happy to take her at her word that she's content and healthy.