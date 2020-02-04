Abbie Burnett Defied Duggar Tradition With Scandalous Birth Plan!

Last month, Abbie Burnett welcomed her first child.

Now, making babies is second only to slowly transforming America into an evangelical theocracy on the list of things that float Jim Bob Duggar's boat, so you would think Abbie and husband John David would be basking in the warm glow of the patriarch's good graces these days.

But just like that stubborn rebel Jinger Duggar, Abbie and John David insist on living their own lives, and if there's one thing Jim Bob hates, it's independent thought.

First, John David and Abbie flouted the courtship rules that Jim Bob devised to ensure that his kids would be consumed by sex-crazed hysteria by the time they exchanged vows.

Then, these two had the gall to date for several months before they tied the knot, thus wasting valuable baby-making time.

And when John David and Abbie finally did get married, they didn't even get pregnant on their honeymoon! The nerve!

But eventually, Abbie toed the line and popped out a baby.

Even then, however, it seems she wasn't eager to comply with the Duggar birthing traditions.

If you're a longtime Counting On viewer, you know that barring emergency complications, Duggar births usually take place at home.

Why? Well that's anyone's guess.

Maybe Jim Bob believes exposure to fluorescent light in the first hours of life makes it easier for the Devil to climb into your soul and force you to vote Democrat a couple decades later.

Whatever the case, it seems Abbie had no interest in this particular custom.

A new Counting On "webisode" (the internet is, like, the one fun thing Jim Bob doesn't have a problem with) documents the arrival of Abbie and John David's baby.

In the clip, we learn that Abbie spent an excruciating 18 hours in labor -- and that she and John David got in the car and headed for the hospital as soon as it became clear the delivery was imminent.

Ya know, like a couple of normal people.

On its own, that might not be a big deal.

But this is just one of many ways that the young couple has thumbed their nose at Jim Bob's endless list of rules.

There might be hope for the future of this family, after all!