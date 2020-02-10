2020 Oscar Winners: Who Got Totally Robbed?

The 2020 Academy Awards did not have a host.

But the ceremony sure did feature its fair share of controversy.

Indeed, the 92nd annual Academy Awards aired live on Sunday night from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leading the way with 11 honors, including Best Picture, Director, Actor in a Leading Role and Music – Original Score.

Elsewhere, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 follow with 10 nominations each.

So... which films took home the gold? Which stars went home happy?

And which winners have the Internet on fire with rage? Scroll down to find out! (Winners are in BOLD)

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Directing

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Music (Original Score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (Original Song)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, Randy Newman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, Diane Warren

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up,” Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervio

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Short Film (Animated)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary (Feature)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite