Victoria Messer: Leah's Sister Welcomes Baby Boy!

It's a boy!

Back in September we reported that Teen Mom 2 sibling Victoria Messer was pregnant with her third child,

Today, she excitedly announced that little Caí River had entered the world!

"All Natural photos," Victoria wrote on Instagram, with no retouching or editing.

"Our sweet baby boy made his arrival today. Caí River Rodríguez Messer."

“Weighing 6 pounds 7.5 ounces,” Victoria's announcement continued.

“With a head of hair. So thankful to everyone who helped and also to those that have sent lots of love and support."

"He is SO perfect and I still CAN’T believe I finally have my boy!!

Victoria is an open book on Instargram, and she also revealed that an MTV camera crew was on hand for the delivery.

The Ashley's Reality Roundup confirms that Victoria's delivery will be featured on an upcoming episode of the series.

“Victoria was induced, so Leah’s MTV crew was able to plan it out so they could be there,” says a production insider.

On Instagram, Victoria thanked the popular reality show's crew for providing her with support in recent months.

She captioned a picure of herself with the production team, with whom she posed like one big happy family:

"You all have been a big part of this journey, thank you. Also, hope the experience didn't scare you lol."

Sadly, Caí's father, Royer, was unable to be present for the delivery.

As you may recall, Victoria got pregnant on a vacation to Costa Rica.

While Royer plans to move to America to be with Victoria and his son, it seems the process of securing his visa has taken longer than expected.

“They were supposed to go [to Costa Rica] and get him so he could be at the hospital with Victoria, but something happened with the lawyer and it couldn’t be worked out in time,” says The Ashley's insider.

Based on Victoria's photos, it seems Royer was able to witness the birth via FaceTime. That's good at least.

But that's a poor substitute for being on hand the moment his child entered the world.

Royer was first confirmed as the father back in September.

"They fell in love,” a source told celebrity gossip magazine Us Weekly at the time this news unfolded.

“The dad is from the trip that Leah and her sister went on to Costa Rica with Kailyn [Lowry]."

"That’s where she met her guy."

Where all great romances begin ...

He was introduced to Teen Mom 2 fans during this season's reunion show when he skyped in with a friend.

Leah has agreed to sponsor Royer's visa, which means she'll be responsible for him once he arrives here.

Needless to say, Victoria and Royer have a tough road ahead, but for now, congrats on the baby boy!