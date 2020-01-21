Victoria Fuller Dated Country Music Star Chase Rice: A Bachelor Bombshell

This season of The Bachelor started with Hannah Brown... and all the controversy that swirled around her return.

It then moved on this week to Alayah Benavidez... and how she was seemingly on the show for all the dreaded wrong reasons.

And now, looking ahead to next Monday, it appears as if focus will soon shift to Victoria Fuller... and her former romance with a country music superstar?!?

Fuller, who has been considered a front-runner in some The Bachelor Spoilers circles and who has also been labeled a home-wrecker, once dated country music star Chase Rice.

This, in and of itself, may be interesting -- but it has no bearing to this season of The Bachelor, right?

Wrong!

Because, by truly incredible coincidence that couldn't possibly have been scripted, Rice actually appears on the next episode of this ABC reality show!

How did this cameo come about?

Well: Rice first appeared on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010.

After finishing as the runner-up, he released a six-track EP titled Country As Me.

After then coming out two full-length albums, the artist finally hit number-one on country radio with his single “Eyes on You.”

According the musician, he went on The Bachelor promote the track and didn’t know that Fuller was a contestant on the show.

“I wanted to go on there and promote my music,” Rice said on “The Morning Toast” podcast at the 2019 CMAs in November. “But [ABC production] brought a little extra curricular activity into that.”

At the time, no one understood what Rice was talking about.

But now we do. He was talking about his past with Fuller.

In this same interview, Rice at least also admitted that this is all a promotional game.

“Conveniently, though … I will be putting out new music that week," he noted.

Fuller, of course, made headlines as soon as she walked out of her limo on The Bachelor Season 24 premiere.

She told Weber that she had a "dry" sense of humor at the time and then quipped: “But that’s about the only thing that’s dry right now."

(Yes, she really is referring to her... nevermind. You can ask your friends if you need further explanation.)

Victoria, meanwhile, will not react well to seeing her ex on stage during her one-on-one date with Peter.

As you can see in the clip below, Fuller will grow very emotional and storm away after admitting to Weber that she used to bone the country singer.

How does Peter react to that bombshell?

What face does Chase make when he spots his ex in the crowd? Dancing with The Bachelor of all people?

See for yourself:

Before the season started, meanwhile, the medical sales representative seemingly fired back at blogger Reality Steve’s claims that he received “so many negative” stories about her.

“I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support. Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE," she wrote at the time, concluding:

There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “HOWEVER, bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair.

"Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES.”