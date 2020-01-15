Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler: It's Over After Nine Years!

by at .

Love is dead.

Sorry if we sound a little dramatic, but how else could we respond. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have broken up after nine years together.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

An insider has confirmed to Us Weekly that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have broken up.

"Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up," the source confirms.

The insider adds: "And Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup."

The unnecessarily attractive couple began dating in 2011 and were together for nearly nine years.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler at Coachella

Just last year, Vanessa and Austin were sharing mildly steamy photos in their artsy Halloween costumes.

Then Vanessa was congratulating Austin on landing the role of Elvis -- for which he dyed his blond locks black.

For the better part of a decade, they had taken turns congratulating each other.

It was her turn when Austin got the lead on The Shannara Chronciles. It was his turn for each of Vanessa's TV Christmas movies.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler in Sedona

But curiously, on December 13, Vanessa and her sister seemed to celebrate her birthday without Austin present.

Sure, her sister had surprised her on set, but that's the sort of thing to which you would invite the birthday girl's long-term boyfriend, right?

Then, at the end of December, Vanessa documented her trip to Switzerland.

Austin was nowhere to be seen. Fans have been dreading this breakup confirmation for weeks.

Vanessa Hudgens, Short Hair

Not all celebrities take to Instagram with the same zeal or same style.

But fans have come to realize that it has been months since either Austin or Vanessa shared a photo of the other.

We still do not know, even with this inside source's confirmation of the split, when precisely the breakup occurred.

Hopefully, we'll learn more in the future, when one or both of them feel ready to share more.

Austin Butler with Black Hair

This is bound to be hard for fans, in part because there's no clear "bad guy" here. That's often the reality of breakups.

Vanessa is beloved. Austin is beloved. After nine years together, the venn diagram of their fan bases is virtually a circle.

Our hope is that they will put out a joint statement and explain that this was an amicable, low-drama breakup.

Sometimes (often, in fact), people just grow apart, especially when a couple is made up of two very busy actors.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens Pic

Prior to hooking up with Austin in 2011, Vanessa's previous long-term boyfriend was another great-haired hottie actor, Zac Efron.

Vanessa isn't just a skilled actress with a beautiful singing voice; she also has great taste.

We're sure that some fans are impatient to see which twinkish thirst trap actor she dates next.

We should all keep in mind that she and Austin both likely need to take time to recover emotionally from their breakup.

Vanessa Hudgens with Brown Hair

Our hearts go out to Vanessa and Austin as they adjust to their split status.

Most of all, our sympathies go to their dog, Darla.

Breakups are difficult on dogs, who probably do not understand why someone they've known for years -- in this case, her whole life -- suddenly isn't around anymore.

Okay, great, now we're crying about someone else's dog.

21 Most Stunning Splits in Celebrity History
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Vanessa Hudgens Biography

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens is a singer/actress who is best known for her work in High School Musical. Of course, a naked picture scandal didn't... More »
Born
Birthplace
Salinas, California
Full Name
Vanessa Anne Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Photos

Vanessa Hudgens at 2018 AMAs
Vanessa Hudgens at the Teen Choice Awards
Vanessa Hudgens at Billboard Music Awards
Vanessa Hudgens and Alan Tudyk on NBC's Powerless
Vanessa Hudgens: Wizarding World of Harry Potter Opening
Vanessa Hudgens Coachella 2016

Vanessa Hudgens Quotes

You know, weâ€™re here to talk about the movie.

Vanessa Hudgens [as a press conference for High School Musical 3, asked about Miley Cyrus photos]

Just recently I've learned to be okay with myself without wearing makeup. I think it was a special someone telling me that I didn't need it. I started taking care of my skin and realized I didn't need as much as I thought I did.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Videos

Vanessa Hudgens Raps: See Drake's Horrified Reaction!
Vanessa Hudgens Raps: See Drake's Horrified Reaction!
Vanessa Hudgens - "There Are Worse Things I Could Do"
Vanessa Hudgens - "There Are Worse Things I Could Do"
Vanessa Hudgens - "Look at Me I'm Sandra Dee"
Vanessa Hudgens - "Look at Me I'm Sandra Dee"