Tyler Gwozdz Dies; Bachelorette Contestant Was 29

Sad news out of Bachelor Nation today.

Tyler Gwozdz, who competed for Hannah Brown's heart during her time as Bachelorette, has passed away at the age of 29.

Earlier today we reported that Gwozdz had suffered an overdose in Boca Raton, Florida.

He was hospitalized for several days, and at one point, his condition was listed as critical but stable.

However, it seems that at some point in the past week, Gwozdz took a turn for the worse.

Moments ago, TMZ confirmed that Tyler has passed away.

The date of his passing is unknown, but the site has confirmed that Gwozdz's body is with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office.

The exact cause of death will remain unconfirmed until such time as his autopsy and toxicology reports are made public, but Tyler was hospitalized for a suspected overdose.

TMZ has obtained audio of a 911 call in which an unidentified female tells dispatchers that she believes Tyler had taken heroin.

The caller eventually broke down the door and followed the dispatcher's instructions to flip Gwozdz onto his back.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, and Tyler was admitted to the ICU.

He showed signs of recovery, but sadly, it seems the efforts to save his life came too late.

Gwozdz competed on Hannah Brown's season for three weeks before he was mysteriously sent home.

His absence was addressed on the show -- with Hannah telling the other contestants Tyler "had to leave" -- but the cause of his abrupt departure was never revealed.

It was later reported that Gwozdz had shown signs of "extreme misogyny" in a previous relationship and had been asked to leave the show as a result.

He denied the allegations in an email sent to the media outlet Refinery29.

Gwozdz's Bachelorette bio described him as a sales manager with aspirations of becoming a psychologist.

On the show, he described himself as an entrepreneur who'd launched a dream therapy analysis biz.

Tyler and Hannah had a one-on-one date during his short time on the show, and he made a favorable impression on viewers.

At this point, neither Hannah nor the show's executives have responded to news of Gwozdz's passing.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Tyler's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.