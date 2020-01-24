Tyler Gwozdz: Bachelorette Stars React to His Shocking Death

On Thursday, we reported the tragic news that former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz had passed away.

He was just 29 years old.

According to multiple media reports, Gwozdz suffered an overdose several days prior to his passing.

In a 911 call obtained by celebrity gossip website TMZ, an unidentified female could be heard attempting to enter a bathroom in which Tyler had locked himself before losing consciousness.

She was able to enter the room shortly before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Gwozdz's condition stabilized after he was hospitalized in Boca Raton, Florida.

However, he took a turn for the worse earlier this week, and he never recovered.

Tyler's family has thus far declined to comment, but several of the friends that Gwozdz made during his three weeks on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette have taken to social media to pay tribute.

"I lost one of my closest friends today," wrote Luke Stone, who is perhaps best remembered for clashing with Luke Parker on the rugby field.

"Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends."

"I love you man, so much."

"Tyler was always kind to me at the Bachelor mansion. He was the one who told me that Hannah was looking for a bold man, which inspired me to crash that group date," Gwozdz's fellow season 15 alum Cam Alaya told Us Weekly.

"All of the guys were shocked when he left unexpectedly after his one-on-one with Hannah during week one," Cam added.

"He was an intellectual man with a sharp sense of humor," he continued.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this tragic loss."

"My heart goes out to his family in this time. Tyler was nothing but nice to me and a joy to be around," season 15 winner Jed Wyatt told the outlet.

"Tyler was a good friend to all of us. Showed everyone in the house nothing but respect," Grant Eckel recalled.

"He will be missed and my condolences go out to all of his loved ones."

"Such sad news. Prayers for his family and friends," Garrett Powell wrote on his Instagram story.

"He was a good friend and showed me and the other dudes nothing but respect. RIP Tyler."

"So sad when I heard the news," wrote Daron Blaylock.

"He was a good dude and the best bunk mate I had on the show," Blaylock continued.

"[I] won’t forget waking up, looking down on the bottom bunk, hyped when he survived the solo date with Hannah. He will be missed and all of my prayers go to his family."

Of all those who paid tribute, only season 15 alum Devin Harris made any mention of Gwozdz's recent struggles.

"It’s beyond sad to hear that he has passed. I wish I knew he was struggling and could have been there to help or be there for him more as a support," he said in a statement to Us.

"I am sure a lot of the guys from our season are shocked and taken back by the news of his passing (like myself). It’s without a doubt a sad day. Tyler’s a great guy," Harris added.

"Last I saw him, he was all smiles and laughs, making good memories."

"I hope that Bachelor Nation will come together in some way to honor him," Harris continued.

"You never know what struggles someone is dealing with, which is why I think it is always important to be kind and supportive to those around you."

Despite his short time on the show, Gwozdz is clearly remembered fondly by his fellow contestants.

Our thoughts go out to Tyler's loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.