Tristan Thompson Basically Just Confirmed He's Back With Khloe Kardashian

In the weeks that followed the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, fans seemed pretty convinced that Khloe Kardashian was finally done with Tristan Thompson for good. 

But that didn't last long.

Kradling Khloe

In fact, rumors of a Khloe-Tristan reconciliation have been circulating for several months now.

At first, Khloe would occasionally take to social media to deny the reports.

These days, however, she mostly keeps quiet on the subject.

Tristan, on the other hand, is happy to do a lot of talking on her behalf.

Tristan and Khloe

Earlier this month, it was reported that after months of casual hook-ups, Khloe and Tristan are officially back together.

Khloe decided to sit this one out, and she likely advised Tristan to keep his trap shut, as well.

In the weeks since he attended the Kardashians' annual Christmas party, however, Tristan has been unable to stop himself from commenting on Khloe's pics.

In fact, he's offered some sort of enthusiastic commentary (often in the form of a string of hear-eye emojis) on everything she's posted this month.

Khloe With Dream

"The queen and the princess," Thompson commented on this pic of Khloe and daughter Dream.

Now, there's nothing all that unusual about a dad calling his daughter a princess.

But calling his supposedly estranged baby mama a queen?

That's a little more out of the ordinary.

Tristan Comments

And that's just one example.

Tristan has been dropping comments like these non-stop, and fans have concluded that it's part of his desperate attempt to mark his territory despite the fact that Khloe has barred him from confirming they're back together.

As for Dream's mom, she's playing it much more low-key.

She hasn't mentioned Tristan in an interview since before he rather scandalously attended her family's Christmas party.

A Kiss Between Lovers

Meanwhile, sources close to KoKo are offering the usual boilerplate denials and evasive answers.

"She’s trying to practice self-care and self-love and integrate Tristan into her life more and more,” one such source recently shared with In Touch.

“She’s focused on being a great mom to True.” 

Obviously, the insider stops short of confirming that Tristan's heart-eyes are mutual.

But is it just us, or does that comment about integrating Thompson into her life seems like a prelude to Khloe announcing that she's accepted Tristan's proposal?

