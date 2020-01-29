Tori Roloff Tells Everyone What Inspires Her (And We Just Wanna Give Her a Hug!

Tori Roloff may star on a television show...

... but she is basically an open book.

The Little People, Big World star has largely amassed a giant social media following because she is just so open and candid with her responses any time a follower throws a question her way.

Tori can also be very inspiring.

The new mother of two has often said she hopes her personal stories can either motivate other women out there or simply let them know they aren't alone in terms of various struggles that come along with parenting.

Recently, however, the question got sort of flipped upside and turned all around.

Because a fan of Roloff's asked the TLC personality what inspires her.

And, as we've come to expect, Tori gave the best answer possible.

“What inspires you?” a fan asked back on January 22.

“My family,” Tori replied simply. “Every single day, I want to be better for my husband and kids.”

There you have it, folks. Short. Simple. Direct. And filled with nothing but love.

Tori, of course, is married to Zach Roloff and welcomed her first child, a son named Jackson, back in May of 2017.

About two and a half years later, little Lilah joined the immediate family, which also includes an adorable dog named Murphy.

During the same question and answer session, meanwhile, the admirable star admitted she's still learning to love her body and how it’s changed after giving birth for a second time.

Revealing she had a second C-section with her daughter, she shared the following:

“[Being in] the hospital this time was so much more difficult for me.

"However, I feel like I’ve recovered a lot faster this time around. Now, [I’m] just trying to get back into shape and love my body through [postpartum]."

Roloff confirmed around this same time that her daughter is a dwarf, just like her brother, dad and grandparents.

Elsewhere, Tori had previously been her honest self about a similar subject just a few weeks after Lilah was born.

She got extra real with the downside of new motherhood and with the challenge of adjusting one's expections and mindset when looking in the mirror.

Meaning what, exactly?

Here is what Tori Roloff late last year:

“I’m trying really hard to love my postpartum body,” she told fans in December 2019, concluding as follows:

It’s only been three weeks since growing and then birthing a human being, but it’s hard. Having major abdominal surgery is difficult for me because I hate being restricted. I hate asking for help.

I hate not being able to physically keep up with where my mental state is.

Plus, there are jiggles in places that are honestly just hard to come to terms with. I know it’s temporary. I know my body will heal, and I will be back where I want to be.

It’s just the waiting that’s hard.