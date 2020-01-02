Tori Roloff: Goodbye, Life-Altering 2019! Hello, Hopeful 2020!

2019 changed our family forever for the better.

This is how Tori Roloff opened her latest Instagram message, which also marked her final Instagram message of the previous calendar year.

It's an impossible statement to argue with, of course, isn't it?

The Little People, Big World star welcomed her second child into the world in November, introducing fans to daughter Lilah and gushing over the newborn in multiple social media posts.

"This sweet thing is one month old today! No clue how that happened! We have loved getting to know our Lilah Ray this past month!" wrote Roloff as a caption to a new photo of Lilah late last month.

Now, as the calendar flips to a brand new year and decade, Tori is once again here with a heartfelt message.

You can always rely on her for one of these, can't you?

Our sweet lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love, wrote Tori on Instagram, adding as a caption to the first snapshot shared above:

I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family.

Especially my husband who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet! I am excited to watch Jackson grow and develop into a BOY (he’s like no longer a toddler.

He’s a full on boy and I love every ounce of him)! Happy New Years friends!

Tori also melted the hearts of every single follower by posting this image of her two young kids:

As you might expect, meanwhile, Tori wasn't the only member of her famous family to send along New Year wishes this week.

Amy Roloff referenced her engagement to Chris Marek, uploaded the following photo to her Instagram page and wrote:

What changed my life inn2019? Was when Chris asked me to marry him. I couldn’t be happier in my second act! and looking forward to what 2020 may bring. An early Happy New Year Cheers to you all.

Thank you for all your support and encouragement this past year. I hope the New Year is off to a great start! Hapoy New Year!

Matt Roloff is not engaged, of course, but he is in a serious relationship with Caryn Chandler and he wrote about her in honor of this holiday... while also posting a new picture of the couple.

"Rang in the New Year down in Arizona with this incredible soul," wrote Matt as a caption, adding quite a few hashtags along with this message:

#cheerstoYour2020everyone! #hopemineisjustasgoodasyours #sofarsogoodbutit’sonlybeen1hr #ithinkitsnowsafetosaywesurvivedtheY2Kcrisis #myonlyresolutionisnottohavearesolutionicantkeep.

And, finally, Audrey Roloff told followers exactly how she spent the night of December 31.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! We stayed in last night but Ember and I still put on our sparkles and tutu dresses," wrote the pregnant mother of one along with a video of her and her daughter, concluding:

"The first thing she said to me this morning was, “me wear sparkles and tutu dress mama? Dance with dada?” Swipe right to see our NYE rager."

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are expecting their second child literally any day now.

So expect plenty more fun and celebratory social media posts from various Roloff family members at some point in the very near future.

We're SO excited!