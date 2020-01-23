Tori Roloff Confirms Daughter is a Dwarf, Details Painful Delivery

Tori Roloff has opened up for the first time about becoming a mother for the second time.

Specifically, the Little People, Big World star has revealed how difficult the delivery of daughter Lilah was back iin November and how she's been dealing with the repercussions ever since.

She also confirmed that Lilah is a little person.

(Amy Roloff had previously let this information slip, seemingly without permission from her son or daughter-in-law because she quickly deleted the message that touched on this subject a few months ago.)

Tori did so in a very simple manner, too, as you can see below.

As part of an Instagram Story Q&A, Roloff simply said "yes" when asked if Lilah was a dwarf.

For the record, her dad, brother, grandmother and grandfather all have Achondroplasia, which is the most common forrm of dwarfism.

This actually is relevant, however, beyond the condition of the child herself.

It affected the way in which Tori gave birth, as she has now had a C-Section for both her kids and she explained why thusly:

“Because Lilah has dwarfism. It’s not that I couldn’t have a VBAC [vaginal birth after caesarean section] but just most likely it would have ended in a C-section so we just skipped ahead."

Lilah is now two months old and she's doing great.

Her mother, though, confesses here that this November delivery wasn't exactly easy or smooth.

As any woman who has been through a C-Section can attest to, it can be a painful procedure.

“The hospital this time was so much more difficult for me,” Tori wrote in response to another question about her recovery, adding:

“However I feel like I’ve recovered a lot faster this time around. Now just trying to get back into shape and love my body through [postpartum].”

Tori's sister-in-law, Audrey, just gave birth a couple weeks ago and has been very candid about this same thing; about learning to embrace her post-baby figure.

Overall, of course, all this discomfort has been well worth it for Tori, as we're sure it is for all parents.

Asked how she feels to now be a mother of two, the reality star could not say enough positive things.

"I freaking love it," she wrote online. "I am so thankful and blessed by kiddos. Somehow we're two for two for easy babies."

Tori, to her credit, has always made her gratiitude very clear.

Consider what she wrote right around New Year's Eve:

2019 changed our family forever for the better.

Our sweet Lilah girl joined the family and we couldn’t be more in love. I am so thankful for the growth and changes that happened in 2019. I am grateful for my little family. Especially my husband [Zach Roloff] who is leading us into 2020 to make it our best year yet!

I am excited to watch Jackson grow and develop into a BOY (he’s like no longer a toddler. He’s a full on boy and I love every ounce of him)!

Happy New Years friends!