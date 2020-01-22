Tom Sandoval Attacks Stassi Schroeder, Claims His Place as Vanderpump Rules' Top Douche

We suppose this is what we get for having high expectations of a guy who shaves his forehead.

For years, Tom Sandoval was regarded as that rarest of reality TV breeds -- the genuinely nice guy.

Along with his friend and business partner Tom Schwartz, Sandoval made up one half of a core of human decency that kept Vanderpump Rules from becoming a show about nothing more than tequila-fueled, HPV-spreading narcissists.

But unfortunately, Sandoval threw all that away on Tuesday and is now rivaling Jax Taylor and James Kennedy as the show's most toxic bro-monster.

Influenced by both a fifth of Patron and Kennedy's shrill wheedling, Sandoval bombarded his longtime "friend" Stassi with a series of vulgar rage texts at 2:30 in the morning.

The cause of his furor?

Stassi had planned to host a book signing event the next day at TomTom -- the restaurant that at which Sandoval is a 5 percent owner.

Yes, an event that brought in dozens of paying customers and had already been cleared with both Sandoval and the establishment's two other proprietors (including TomTom's actual owner, Lisa Vanderpump) apparently led Tom to have a meltdown and heap abusive language on his co-star.

Sandoval eventually arrived at the event looking considerably worse for wear and complaining of a "spider bite" (Ed. note: LOLOLOL).

“I didn’t get a single text message,” Sandoval lamely griped to Stassi, as flashback footage confirmed that he had known about the event for weeks.

“Is it that I didn’t come to you and kiss your ring? This is about you. I talked to Lisa," Stassi shot back.

“Does Lisa make the schedule here?” Tom countered, setting himself up to be thoroughly owned.

“Lisa owns most of this bar. I did a walkthrough with [Tom] Schwartz while you were having a boys’ night. How dare you come in here right now and do this! How dare you! How dare you! You selfish, egotistical, piece of s--t,” Schroeder responded.

Stassi has an affinity for overstatement ... but she actually may have understated her case here.

Tom's behavior throughout the episode was beyond gross.

Misogynistic, abusive, unprofessional, and obscene -- it was the sort of thing that would have earned him a tongue-lashing and possibly worse from the old Lisa Vanderpump.

Of course, the days of SUR's owner acting as voice of reason and stern disciplinarian are long gone.

These days, Lisa has quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, making Vanderpump Rules her sole claim to TV stardom.

If it falters, that may be the last we see of her on Bravo, and so, she's pulling out all the stops to ensure a drama-packed Season 8.

Thus far, her efforts have backfired in more ways than one.

Audience response to the show's newcomers has been tepid at best, with many describing the show's current season as its most boring to date.

We're inclined to agree.

On top of that, the recent behavior of some of the show's most problematic cast members has led to calls for a boycott.

First, there were calls for Jax Taylor to be fired after homophobic tweets and a pattern of online harassment emerged.

Shortly thereafter, racist tweets sent by Max Boyens, a VPR newcomer, led to demands for his dismissal.

There's been no action from Bravo and only a tepid response from Lisa Vanderpump, whose "ally" status is seriously in question at the moment.

We're not saying what Sandoval did last night is on par with some of the abhorrent behvaior of his cast mates in recent weeks, but his meltdown serves as a reminder that Vanderpump Rules is suffering from a serious toxic bro problem at the moment.