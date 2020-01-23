Thomas Markle Thinks His Daughter Sucks and the Royals Owe Him Money

Thomas Markle has come out and given another interview and you won't believe this...

... but he has some very nasty things to say about his world famous daughter.

The bitter dad of Meghan Markle sat down this week for an interview with Britain's Channel 5 as part of an actual documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story.

In a Q&A (for which Thomas was paid, we ought to note), Meghan's attention-starved parent once again trashed both his child and also the family from which she has chosen to separate.

"She actually got every girl's dream,'' Thomas says in this quasi film, explaining himself thusly:

"Every young girl wanted to become a princess, and she got that, and now she's tossing that away for -- it looks like she's tossing it away for money. ... Apparently $3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn't enough for them."

It's not really clear if Thomas is making any sense with this statement.

Meghan and Prince Harry, of course, announced two weeks ago that they are stepping away from the Royal Family and, as part of this monumental move, they are planning to live independently.

That is, they are planning NOT to use any of the multi-billion-dollar fortune afforded to the Monarch; or to benefit from British taxpayer's money at all.

This would seem to be an admirable decision and quite the opposite of what Thomas is charging above, as Markle is leaving a f-ck ton of cash behind.

Then again, perhaps we're expecting too much of Thomas Markle if we're asking him to be reasonable in any way, shape or form.

While Harry and Meghan trying to avoid the cameras as they start their new life in Canada, Thomas was unsparing in his criticism.

"They're turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now,'' he said. "It's something that's ridiculous. They shouldn't be doing this."

Thomas has been on awful terms with his daughter ever since he chose not to attend her wedding in May of 2018 due to both health issues and a paparazzi photo scandal in which he had gotten himself involved.

In the many months since then, Meghan and her dad exchanged a number of text messages, with the former trying to find a peaceful resolution to their feud... and the latter complaining about his lack of Royal access.

Thomas has made numerous public pleas to his Meghan and his grandson, Archie, all to no avail.

But do you know what will most assuredly not help his cause? His response when asked if he's still earning money from those aforementioned paparazzi photos in which he agreed to appear.

"Absolutely,'' he said. "Those pictures will sell forever."

Thomas had been living a reclusive life in Mexico until his daughter got with Harry and became a global sensation.

And yet, for some reason, he seems to think he's some giant victim in this whole situation.

"They owe me," Markle says in the documentary. "The royals owe me, Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through, I should be rewarded for."

Meghan filed a lawsuit in October against London's Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, accusing the tabloid of unlawfully publishing an emotional letter from her to her father.

Sadly, this broken relationship has been front and center on a world stage for well over a year now.

And that may not change any time soon.

"My daughter told me when I reach my senior years, she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now. I'm 75 years old, so it's time to look after daddy," Thomas says in this new interview, concluding:

"The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground. I don't think at this point, they're thrilled to see me or want to talk to me."

Hey! Look at that! Thomas Markle finally said something accurate.