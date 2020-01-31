The Crown to End After Season 5... Because of Meghan Markle?

Netflix has announced some surprising news that affects both the television world, the celebrity gossip world and, in some unusual ways, even the political world.

And that announcement it this:

The Crown will end after Season 5.

Creator Peter Morgan revealed this unexpected tidbit on Friday morning.

“At the outset I had imagined The Crown running for six seasons but now that we have begun work on the stories for season five it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” said Morgan in a statement.

He added:

“I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

Typically, of course, a series concluding after five seasons would not necessarily be newsworthy.

But The Crown chronicles the life and family of Queen Elizabeth II -- and, in case you haven't heard, things have been a bit hectic and controversial for Queen Elizabeth of late.

Because, you know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have chosen to step back from the Royal Family and their affiliated duties.

These two developments, of course, have caused many to ask a bunch of questions.

Did the Mexit actually affect future plans for The Crown?

Did the Royal Family somehow influence this decision because they didn't want the embarrassing drama to be depicted on screen at some point?

Will Markle actually portay herself on the show before it's all over?

We don't have the answers to these questions right now. But they seem worth posing at the moment.

The Crown has also cast their final Queen Elizabeth: Imelda Staunton will succeed Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (seasons 3 and 4) in the royal role.

“I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,” said Staunton, who has earned five Olivier awards and a BAFTA award, adding:

“As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts.

"I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Staunton is most popularly known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films and also recently starred as Lady Bagshaw in the Downton Abbey movie.

She was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role Vera Drake, a 1950s British drama about illegal abortions.

As for whether Markle will actually be covered down the line?

Tragically, it doesn't sound that way.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie told the Press Association earlier this month:

“To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.”

That's a shame.