The Bachelor Spoilers: Who's Ready to ... Flash Forward?!?

ATTENTION, THE BACHELOR VIEWERS:

Are you ready to see something on tonight's Season 24 premiere that, quite literally, you've never seen before?!?

If not, folks, you have only a few hours to prepare yourself -- because Bachelor Spoilers Guru Reality Steve came out with a lengthy Twitter thread over the weekend in which he outlined something unprecedented on this evening's three-hour opening episode.

Yes, it really will be three hours.

According to this reliable source, the season premiere will kick off on Monday... with a look at the season finale.

Oh, yes, we're talking about a flash FORWARD, you guys! Lost style!

Within minutes of introducing Weber as this year's Bachelor, Steve Tweeted that the show will cut to Weber at the concluding Rose Ceremony.

What will witness in this footage?

Chris Harrison going up to the handsome pilot and saying:

“Before you do what you’re about to do, there is something you should know...something I just found out, all of us just found out...I’m not sure how this all ends, so I just wanted to give you a heads up."

Intriguing, right?!?

Weber then grows flustered, based on these spoilers, as we'll see him walking around, perplexed and saying he feels "like I’m gonna pass out right now."

Cut from there to a clip of Peter again in his season finale suit, lying down on a bed and uttering that “it’s just like the last thing I needed to hear."

What is this something? Sorry, guys: We can't say right now!

"This season of the Bachelor is an unbelievable journey like you’ve never seen before," Harrison later tells viewers, which is what he says every season.

But it may actually be true this time around!

Elsewhere on tonight's premiere, we'll see a preview of developments to come, which will include a clip of Peter's mom crying, her voice shaking and saying to Peter:

“Don’t let her go, don’t let her go...[camera pans to Peter]... bring her home to us."

Fans, of course, are anxious for this season premiere not merely because it will give us these detailed looks ahead.

But also because of what we'll see on the episode itself, by which we mean the following:

Hannah Brown will return! She'll emerge from a limo early on and blow Peter away!

If Weber is to be believed, he had no idea this twist was coming and was not expecting to see his ex-lover walk right up to him outside the mansion.

"Before she came, before that first night, in my mind, I was over Hannah,” Weber recently said of this shocking return, adding:

“I wouldn’t have taken this opportunity if I wasn’t. .. after I saw her that first night, [though] I may have questioned if I was over her."

So, wait a second now: Is Peter saying he still has actual feelings for Hannah? And is there really some chance she sticks around as a suitor?

We'll find out plenty more tonight at 8/7c on ABC!