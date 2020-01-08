The Bachelor Announces Seemingly Ridiculous New Spinoff

ABC is officially expanding Bachelor Nation.

In a most unexpected manner.

At the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, network executives confirmed a spinoff titled The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on ABC this spring.

And if you're confused by the title...  we don't blame you.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will be a music-themed series of the long-running reality franchise and, per a press release, will "unite two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love."

Makes total sense now, right?

Okay, maybe not.

This extremely random spinoff will track 20 single men and women, all of whom embark on a journey to find love through music.

Similar to the set-up of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and summer spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, these eligible bachelors and bachelorettes competing will also cohabitate and go on Bachelor-style dates.

However, their dates will focus on music.

Seriously: No matter how we explain this, it won't come across as any more sensical.

This much we know for certain, though:

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on April 13 (at 8 p.m.), keeping Monday nights in the Bachelor Nation family by airing between The Bachelor finale and The Bachelorette premiere, which typically returns in May.

ABC says couples on this show will face music-centric challenges, including live performances judged by some of the music industry’s biggest names.

In the end, “the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationship until only one couple is left standing."

This confusion aside, the current season of The Bachelor is off to quite an exciting start.

On Monday night's premiere, Peter Weber was stunned to see the return of Hannah Brown, who poured her heart out to her ex-lover and who may even stick around as a suitor this winter.

How crazy would that be?!?

Fans seem pretty pissed over the possibility.

Listen to Your Heart is the first Bachelor franchise spinoff since The Bachelor Winter Games, which ran for one season as Olympic counter-programming in the winter of 2018.

Bachelor Pad was yet another short-lived spinoff that aired in 2010 before Bachelor in Paradise took over summer programming for the franchise.

Are you excited to, ummmm, Listen to Your Heart?

And can you believe who these The Bachelor spoilers claim will win Peter's heart in the end?!?

