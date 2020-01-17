Teresa Giudice: My Kids Always Choose Their Dad Over Me!

Now, that Joe Giudice has been deported and established himself in Italy, his marriage to Teresa Giudice probably isn't long for this world.

Intercontinental romances are always a tricky proposition, and the Giudices' situation is made all the more untenable by the fact that they don't seem to like each other all that much.

These days, Teresa is dating a younger guy and while joe no doubt misses his four daughters, he seems to be okay with the fact that he's separated from Teresa by a few thousand miles.

It's not exactly a conventional happy ending, but hey -- whatever works, right?

But at the time that the current season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was being filmed, Joe was still in ICE custody, and Teresa had problems of her own -- like the fact that her kids consistently refuse to take her side in arguments!

Hey, we never said her problems were as bad as Joe's!

The latest episode found Teresa carping at her incarcerated husband about some nonsense involving a necklace.

He said he once gave her one as a gift; she says he's full of it, blah, blah, blah ...

'“He’s saying he did, so he did,” said 15-year-old Milania in an effort to squash the issue.

“You don’t remember anything, so you don’t! You have such a bad memory.”

Teresa getting roasted by her daughters is objectively hilarious, but the fact that she proceeds to lose it over the fact that they're siding with Joe is a sad reminder of what a crappy environment these girls are growing up in.

“Today started out, beautiful day with my daughters but Joe always gets the girls to go against me,” Teresa raved.

“It hurts me tremendously. There should be no sides taken!”

“My kids, they take Joe’s side,” she later complained to Dolores Catania.

“Here I am busting my ass doing everything and then it’s like, he’s the greatest thing that walked the earth!”

Naturally, it never occurs to Teresa that her daughters might feel bad for their father because he's locked up in freakin' ICE custody.

Fortunately, there's at least one adult living in the Giudice home these days.

We're talking, of course, about 19-year-old Gia.

“Honestly, they’re good at aggravating each other,” Gia said of her parents' constant bickering.

“But when he lashes out, I just wish my mom would keep quiet, just because he’s fighting for his life in there.”

Yeah, it seems like it would be a good time for Teresa to go a little easy on Joe, at least for her kids sake.

But it's one of the incontrovertible rules of the universe -- given a variety of options, Teresa Giudice will always choose the worst one.