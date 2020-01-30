Teresa Giudice: I Got Another Boob Job! Suck It, Joe!

Teresa Giudice has said very little in public about her separation from Joe Giudice.

On Instagram this week, however, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member spoke out about something seemingly unrelated to her marital split...

... and yet clearly directly related.

Allow us to explain:

Teresa Giudice recently got a boob job.

“I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self,” the reality star wrote as part of a lengthy caption, which continued as follows:

“10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done. ... [I] could not be happier with the results.”

Teresa then gave a shout-out to the doctor who performed this plastic surgery procedure, likely as the only form of payment Giudice had to dole out for the operation.

Wrote Teresa of the physician:

"I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results. I was very nervous to re-do my breasts , but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self."

It's impossible to imagine that this supposedly "necessary" surgery was not done because Teresa is now single and very ready to mingle in light of her pending divorce.

About a week ago, Giudice shared the seductive snapshot above, also seemingly flaunting her body as a sort of eff you to Joe.

After several months of rumors and speculation about the future of their romance -- or the lackthereof -- Joe and Teresa agreed to go their separate ways in December.

Neither side actually commented on this report at the time, but the split was confirmed by numerous reliable outlets.

It had been a long time coming, too, with Joe banished to Italy and almost definitely set to be deported from the United States after he broke federal law as a non-American citizen.

In her boob job-themed Instagram post, Teresa continued to gush over herr doctor in order to earn her free surgery.

"I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better," wrote Teresa.

"Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd, and could not be happier with the results.

"I felt like she understood me, and really made me feel comfortable."

To be clear, she recommends Dr. Preminger because she got a free procedure out of doing so.

While Teresa has chosen to pose in skimpy outfits, meanwhile, Joe has chosen to say some confusing stuff about his romantic situation.

"I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation," Giudice rambled this month, adding:

"egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era.

"Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good.

"Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things." #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future."