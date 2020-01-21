Teresa Giudice Flaunts Killer Bod, Taunts Estranged Husband

Teresa Giudice has said very little since numerous outlets confirmed her split from Joe Giudice.

But the polarizing Bravo personality just shared a new snapshot on Instagram in which she keeps her mouth shut...

... and lets her body do all the talking.

On Monday, Teresa used her social media platform to flaunt her rather impressive body for all to see/drool over.

"Golden Hour," the mother of four wrote as a very short and simple caption.

Did she do so just because she's proud of what she looks like at age 47? Perhaps. We only theorize here.

But it's hard not to wonder if Giudice also took this seductive step in order to also taunt her estranged husband -- at least a little bit, you know?

Teresa and Joe were married for 20 years, but the final several months were as rocky and contentious as it gets.

Both halves of the couple served time in jail after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud charges and then Joe was ordered to leave the country because he broke federal law as a non-U.S. citizen.

He is now living in Italy and waiting for a judge to rule on his deportation appeal.

This appeal is not expected to go his way.

These reality stars separated in mid-December, although such a separation wasn't actually confirmed by either party.

In the two months since this news broke, however, Joe has openly thirsted after Teresa, which is why we also believed she was trying to send him a message wiith this new, scantily-clad image.

Joe also recently broke his silence on his marital split... but he didn't make a ton of sense while doing so.

“Don’t fall in! Whatever happens in our future, remember we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong,” Joe captioned a photo slide show of him and his estranged wife in happier times last Friday.

He then added, in sort of mysterious fashion:

“It’s not distance that breaks a couple it’s actions!”

Among these actions? Rumors that Teresa cheated on Joe while he was stuck behind bars.

To be fair, there have also been rumors that Joe cheated on Teresa.

While Teresa chooses to pose in skimpy outfits, Joe has chosen to say some stuff about the situation.

"I’m growing and learning more from today’s generation," he continued late last week, adding:

"egocentrism was thing in baby boomer and gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in joint effort not separating roles. Not, that I didn’t love my era I see the ego thing got in my way like a trap. one bedroom is good.

"Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or big things." #familyiseverything #awakening #kids #future."

What is Joe talking about here? We have no idea.

But at least he isn't posing in next to nothing we guess, right?