Teresa Giudice: Did She Sign a Prenup or What?!?

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice are on the verge of divorce.

This was made clear late last month when numerous outlets confirmed the married couple has separated.

But it was also evident a long time before that, when the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was filmed.

Despite not even being in the same room with each other, Joe and Teresa got into a huge argument on this week's installment, one that shed light on their feelings for each other and on one very important aspect of their marriage:

Did the reality stars sign a prenuptial agreement back in the day?

"You got nothing to do, all you do is go shopping and you spend money,” Joe said to Teresa and 18-year-old daughter Gia Giudice over the phone while prom dress shopping on the episode, adding:

“Your mother is like Robin Hood. She takes from her husband and spends it all on the stores."

Teresa fired back hard after hearing this, arguing that she makes her own money and is taking care of their four kids while Joe remains in ICE custody.

"I’m working on my own, busting my ass, taking care of our four daughter," she said, really stick it to Joe, who had gone straight from jail to the aforementioned custody at the time of this call.

Continued Teresa:

"You didn’t leave me with millions in the bank account, you left me with nothing. And I paid off all the debt, [am] taking care of our four daughters.

"I’m not spending your stupid money. It’s not like I was marrying a millionaire. I was marrying nothing. And you made me sign a prenup, OK?"

Just as a necessary refresher:

Teresa and Joe have always been very rich. She has made a ton as a veteran Bravo personality.

They each went to prison because they tried to be even richer by screwing the government out of money -- so Teresa can really put away the violin she's angling to play in her very poor honor here.

But we digress...

During a confessional, the Standing Strong author revealed that Joe asked her to sign a prenup a week before their October 1999 wedding.

"And I just felt when you love someone, you don’t do that,” she said.

“I wasn’t going to go through with it, but being Italian, I have old school parents, and it’s an embarrassing thing to call off a wedding. I didn’t even read it, I just said, ‘I want you to put one thing in there. If you ever cheat, the prenup goes void."

Ah, interesting.

In the past, both sides have accused the other of infidelity.

Joe, for his part, claimed on the phone that he didn’t even want to become Teresa's husband at any point.

"You know what? You want me to say it now? Alright, you and this stupid prenup that you keep bringing up? I didn’t want to get married, alright?” he told his wife of 20 years.

After the episode aired, Joe -- who has vowed to change in 2020 -- took to social media in order to defend himself.

"Hmm!! After all these years I don’t think it’s a secret we fight!! But, I love being married It’s so great to find one special person like Teresa!” he wrote on Imstagram.

He added of what we witnessed and just described:

“In that scene, what you all missed my point?? Outer shell don’t define a person! My princess looks good in anything a dress won’t define her!

"She is amazing human being! #Blessed father(family forgets there is a time difference fills me in)."

In the comments section Joe added:

“I don’t know where we stand though she is a good mom and we are ordinary people that fought and will be always be."

Well, we'll tell you where you stand, Joe:

Teresa is dating Anthony Delorenzo and your marriage is over.