Tekashi69 Begs Judge: Let Me Out of Jail! They'll Kill Me in Here!

Late last year, Tekashi69 was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to nine charges.

Now, he's begging the court to let him serve his sentence at home, claiming that if he remains in prison, he may be murdered.

Takashi69, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez but who is unfortunately also known as 6ix9ine, was sentenced last month.

Considering that he was at one time looking at spending almost half a century behind bars, two years is a sweetheart deal.

It did require him to turn snitch in court and testify against, well, anyone and everyone who had, to his knowledge, committed any sort of crime.

In fact, his courtroom tattling was so entertaining to the general public that he became an instant meme on social media.

A rapper with a funny name deserves a defense attorney with a memorable one, so he is represented by Lance Lazzaro.

Now, TMZ reports that Lazzaro has filed papers in court begging his client's judge to take action.

He has requested that Takashi69 be able to serve out the rest of his sentence under home confinement or at a community correctional facility.

His concern is that Tekashi69, due to his celebrity status and infamous snitching, is not safe behind bars.

When the story made the rounds on social media, commenters were quick to roast Tekashi69.

"That’s what happens when you SNITCH you," taunted an apparent crim-enthusiast.

Another wrote: "That defeats the whole purpose of jail tho."

Is prison really supposed to put people's lives in jeopardy? That ... doesn't sound right to us.

"His safety is at risk outside jail too lol," mocked another comment.

"Hell no. Others have to go to jail for their crimes or whatever they do," another commente rreads.

That same commenter asks: "Why should he just walk away free."

Not to nitpick, but home confinement may be cushy, but it's not the same as freedom. But relatively, yes, it would absolutely rule.

Is Tekashi69 a good person? No. Does anyone other than him like the idea of him serving out his sentence in the comforts of home? Also no.

But before we fire back that "people in hell want icewater," we should consider what the attorney is saying.

At the private prison where Tekashi69 is currently located, his concern is that he will be subjected to horrific violence and murder by fellow inmates.

The rapper was sentenced to serve two years behind bars, not to be beaten, assaulted, or murdered. Would it be justice for him to die behind bars?

It seems unlikely that the judge will send Tekashi69 home, even with an ankle monitor. At least, not just a few weeks into his 24-month sentence.

But perhaps the court can devise an alternative that will keep the rapper safe while allowing him to serve out his sentence.

This is a great reminder that our prison sentence endangers countless inmates, including non-violent offenders and those who were innocent.

You'd think that they'd redesign prisons to be safe. But America still uses inmates for slave labor, so maybe we're not ready for that conversation.