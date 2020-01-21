Taylor Swift Reveals Mom's Brain Tumor Diagnosis: "We Don't Know What is Going to Happen"

Back in November, Taylor Swift admitted that 2019 was a very challenging year.

At the time, most fans presumed the artist was making a comment about her professional life, especially in the wake of explosive allegations against Scooter Braun and her new music label.

But Taylor may very well have been talking about her personal life as well.

In a new interview with Variety, Swift reveals that her mother, Andrea, was diagosed several months ago with a brain tumor.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor," Taylor explained the outlet.

"And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

Swift was speaking to Variety about her upcoming documentary, Miss Americana, which will include references to Andrea's diagnosis.

The family learned of the brain tumor in March of 2019.

Taylor is very close to her mother.

Andrea is a fixture at nearly all her daughter's concerts and organizes many of Swift's backstage events.

Due to this frightening health development, Taylor has decided to limit her upcoming Lover tour, choosing to make just four stops in the U.S. before participating in Europe's festival circuit later this summer.

"I mean, we don't know what is going to happen," the Grammy winner told Variety.

"We don't know what treatment we're going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what's going on."

Makes complete sense, of course.

It would for any daughter if her mother was sick -- but Taylor emphasized her unique bond with Andrea in this same interview.

"Everyone loves their mom, everyone's got an important mom," Taylor told Variety.

"But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to every speak about her illness."

Back in 2015, Taylor took to Tumblr to share the heartbreaking news about Andrea's original health scare.

"For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine," the 30-year-old wrote at the time, continuing as follows:

"She agreed, and went in to get checked.

"There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it. The results came in, and I'm saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer."

For her part, Swift had been active in the cancer community long before her mother sadly joined the group of people who have been diagnosed with this illness.

Last March, Taylor told her fans that Andrea had relapsed.

"My mom is now fighting her battle with it again," she wrote in her "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30" essay, concluding last year:

"It's taught me that there are real problems and then there's everything else. My mom's cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now."

We send Taylor, Andrea and all their loved ones nothing but the best.