Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul "Taking a Break" After 5 Months of Marriage

Last July, Tana Mongeau married Jake Paul after a one-month engagement and just a few months of dating.

This may come as a shock, but five months after their nuptials in Vegas, they're "taking a break."

Tana Mongeau took to Instagram late Thursday night to make an emotional -- but not too serious -- announcement.

"Ok i don’t rly know how to do a 'we’re taking a break' post," the 21-year-old married YouTuber admits.

"And this is weird as f--k..." she expresses.

Tana does note: "i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this."

It's not that she and Jake don't care about each other.

Tana explains: "but for right now we both are taking a break."

Some marriages fall apart because of emotion only. In this case, it's a little more practical.

She informs fans and followes that she and Jake are cooling things off in order "to focus on our own very crazy lives..."

"I’ll never know what the future holds," Tana says accurately but vaguely.

She affirms: "and i will always love Jake and everything we did."

In other words, she's saying that this break may be a temporary thing.

She is also not expressing any regrets about dating, getting engaged, and getting married in the space of just a few months, starting at age 20.

"i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life," Tana writes.

Jake Paul is almost as controversial as his widely reviled brother, Logan Paul, but Tana clearly cares about him.

She gushes over her husband, writing that she has "found someone to do life with when no one understood me."

Tana had some troubles recently, from falling out (temporarily) with an ex to the infamous Tanacon the year before.

Tana welcomed the New Year during her post.

"Here’s to 2020," she writes.

She also gives a text-based toast to "working on us."

She then jokes: "and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything!"

Tana then assures her fans and followers that there is "no need for crazy speculations."

"This is coming from a place of nothing but love," she says of the marital break.

"i love u Jakey," she affirms. "Thank u for this past year."

Jakey made a post of his own stating much the same, affirming that Tana is still his best friend and also joking that she gets the Lamborghini.

As you may guess from this photo, Jake Paul was not Tana's first high-profile relationship.

She and Bella Thorne were together for a time and in an open relationship, though at one time they were bitter exes.

Just week's before Tana and Jake's wedding, Bella blasted Tana for betraying her -- unrelated to her engagement.

They did appear to publicly mend fences, which is great. Even after an amicable and super chill marital "break," Tana may need emotional support.

We have to say that we hope that they were joking about the division of property.