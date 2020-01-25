Tamra Judge Stuns the World, Quits The Real Housewives of Orange County

We've got a legitimate shocker, reality television fans.

We strongly hope you're sitting down for this news.

Yes? Okay? Are you prepared? Here. We. Go...

Tamra Judge is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” Judge told People Magazine in a statement, adding:

“I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

Judge had been on the long-running series -- which heads into its 15th year in a few months -- for a full dozen seasons prior to learning she was going to be demoted.

Some folks may not realize this, but she is currently the longest-tenured Real Housewives cast member in history.

Judge, who was reportedly asked to return for a mere three episodes in 2020, also confirmed her departure on Saturday, January 25, with an Instagram post that showed her and husband Eddie Judge.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time to move on,” she captioned the image. “Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future. Love you guys.”

Bravo viewers quickly reacted to the news, with one commenting on the post that the show is “no longer worth watching without you and Vicki," while another chiled in that “there better be a dang tres amigas show in the works or something….”

Indeed, Vicki Gunvalson was bumped down to "friend" status last season and recently hinted that she'd be open to a spinoff.

She also announced on Friday that she would not be back in any capacity for Season 15, confirming rumors we had reported that MAJOR cast changes were in the works.

Said Vicki in her own statement this week:

"It's been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way...

"My podcast with Westwood One will be launching soon and I will have much more to say about this on Whoop It Up With Vicki.

"I hope you will join me with my new journey so please stay tuned. I love all my fans, and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience which my family and I have will never forget."

Throughout her run on the beloved program, Judge had been responsible for some of its most memorable moments, including the show’s very first wine toss.

She also led a three-episode spinoff series, Tamra’s OC Wedding, which chronicled her June 2013 wedding to husband Eddie at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, reacted to Judge’s news on Saturday, Tweeting:

“An unprecedented run from a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic – and never ever aged. And now she’s the queen of CBD!”

Speaking to People, Tamra talked about both her family and her future and how the two are aligned in her decision.

“Eddie and the kids are very excited,” she said of her husband and her four kids -- sons Ryan Vieth, 34, and Spencer Barney 19, and daughter Sydney Barney, 21, and Sophia Barney, 14.

“I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years,” she added. “It’s meant a lot.”

Last season, The Real Housewives of Orange county featured Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

The official cast for Season 15 has not yet been revealed, but Cohen had the following to say when asked about the possibility of newcomers to the franchise:

The casting for next season is some of the best casting we've had.

No matter how it shakes out, it's going to be great because we have great casting. It's hard to make moves when you don't have a bench, both on the show and casting wise.