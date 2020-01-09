Suits Fans Pine For Meghan Markle Spinoff: Could It Happen?!?

According to various insiders, Kensington Palace was left stunned and disappointed when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were basically ditching the Royal Family.

But do you know who may have had an inkling this decision was on tap at some point?

Executives at the USA Network.

This may seem far-fetched at first, but let's all remember:

Those in charge of the drama Suits did not kill off Markle's character, Rachel Zane, instead sending her off on a happy, married ending with partner Mike.

Did they leave a door open for Markle to return at some point? We can't say for certain.

But we can now say this: the actress is free from the shackles of Royal Responsibilities and Rules and can now absolutely make a comeback to the small screen.

Consider this part of her statement yesterday, with a few words highlighted by our staff for emphasis:

We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

Neither Markle nor Harry has followed up this statement with any specific plans to make money, but there's a contigent of television viewers out there who really hope they include an addition to Markle's IMDB page.

"With the Duke & Dutchess stepping down or whatever, can Meghan Markle go back to Suits?" one Twitter user wondered on Wednesday.

"Meghan Markle basically quit the royal family making her eligible to act again," another added, making it clear he/she is fully on board with Markle's potential return to the acting world.

"Make it happen... @Suits_USA," this person added.

And then there was another, who couldn't even handle this news without the caps lock button engaged:

"DOES THIS MEAN WE'RE GONNA GET THE MIKE ROSS/RACHEL ZANE SUITS SPINOFF WE DESERVE?????"

For the record, Markle is very close to Patrick J. Adams, who portrayed her love interest on Suits.

He attended her wedding to Prince Harry and everrything.

The Queen, of course, sounds very pissed that Markle and Harry are making this move... and we can't fathom she'd allow Markle to actually act again.

However, isn't that the whole point here:

The Queen doesn't have any say over what her granddaughter-in-law does any more, which means there's at least some non-zero percent chane this Suits spinoff happens.