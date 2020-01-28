Snooki: I'm Quitting Jersey Shore For My Son's Mental Health

Well, it's official -- Snooki is retiring from Jersey Shore.

Obviously, the news came as a shock to fans, many of whom say they can't imagine the show continuing in a post-Snooki era.

But we know of at least one Snooki fan who's overjoyed by the news that Nicole Polizzi's days at Seaside Heights have come to an end.

We're talking about Snooks' 7-year-old son, Lorenzo.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Polizzi elaborated on her decision to step down from the show that made her famous.

The comments make it clear that her children's welfare was at the forefront of her mind when she made the most difficult announcement of her career:

"My son is 7. So when we came back from Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks. That literally scarred him," Snooki told the magazine.

"So anytime I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ he’s like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don’t want you leaving.’ So now every time I say I’m leaving for work, he goes, ‘How long are you leaving?’" the former reality star added.

"It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore. They are definitely happy that I’m not going to be leaving for days on end now."

Sound like as good as any to take some time away from the spotlight.

Of course, Snooki would be the first to admit that her son's anxiety isn't her only reason for stepping down.

In her announcement, the mother of three revealed that recent changes in the pop-cultural landscape have led the show to be evaluated by a more serious-minded generation, many of whom may not be appreciative of the cast's edgy sense of humor:

"I'm putting myself out there and I just want to come off as a good person and lately, on the show, it's just been very dramatic," she said during a December episode of her podcast.

"Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. Lately, everything is so serious," Polizzi continued.

"Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that. I’m not leaving my kids for days on end to film this show when that’s the result of it. I don’t like the turnout of it. I don’t like the person I’m portrayed as."

Snooki appears to be referring to the recent uproar surrounding Angelina Pivarnick's wedding, at which Polizzi and Jenni Farley delivered a brutal "roast" of the bride.

Snooki and JWoww thought it was funny -- but many fans didn't.

Still, it seems Polizzi does not harbor any ill will toward the show's viewers.

“I’m thankful for Jersey Shore and my fans. I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore," she said.

"I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single da," she added.

"I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kids,"

Sounds like Snooki is stepping away for the right reasons -- and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.