Sister Wives Season Premiere Recap: Down with Polygamy!

by at .

... And they're back!

Following a lengthy hiatus and a move to a different state, Kody Brown and her polarizing polygamous family returned on Sunday night with a new episode of Sister Wives.

But not everyone was happy to see these people.

Meri Brown and Company

The premiere opened in a downpour, as the women tried to move into their temporary homes between a storm of raindrops.

The change was challenging, but they  were trying to make the best of the situation until their polygamist compound, Coyote Pass, is complete in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Gabe, especially, wasn't handling his new surrounding well, complaining how he's getting “bounced around from place to place.”

At last, the rain proved too heavy to finish unloading at Janelle’s house, so the gang headed over to Meri’s rental because it had a garage for shelter.

browns move

In other house-related news, we learned that Christine has closed on a home she and Kody actually purchased for her, a development that stirred up quite a bit of tension because all the other Sister Wives were renting.

But this controversy quickly got overshadowed by the issue that befell Meri:

Her new neighbors called the cops on her!

Meri Brown Moves

“The neighbors contacted the owner of my rental. I had a conversation with the owner. Pretty much the first thing she said to me was, ‘Meri, I am second guessing the fact that I approved you to rent this house,’” Meri explained Kody and sister wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.

Added added of her landlord:

“She asked me if I would consider leaving the house and not renting from her.”

WTF, right?!?

Meri Brown in 2020

Kody seemed perplexed by the development, replying:

“We told her everything. We’ve disclosed everything.”

Meri agreed, noting that the owner of the home was made aware of their unique family circumstances.

“I was, like, completely open with her,” she said. “They put it in the contract — in the rental contract. She knows we’re a plural family. She knows we’re gonna be filming in the house."

Meri Brown on the Couch

Continued Meri:

"By the end of the conversation, you know, she was just like, ‘I need to rethink this. I need to consider whether or not I wanna have you continue renting from me."

From there, Meri wondered how leaving the home would make her feel about herself.

“If I walk away, what does that say about me? Just being a chicken? Is that like letting them win?” she asked out loud.

“Because of their bullying? ‘Cause that’s what it is. They’re bullying me. They’re bullying the owner to kick me out because they don’t like who I am without even knowing me.

"If I cave and I let them bully me out of this house, then they win.”

Watch Sister Wives Season 14 Episode 1 Online

How did this all wrap up?

With Meri flying back to Las Vegas! Alone! And settling back into her former home state for about a month.

She was at peace with this resolution, however, revealing that she has found another rental in Flagstaff ... but it wouldn't be available for another couple of months.

Meri also said that she could have fought to stay in the Flagstaff rental because she had legal grounds -- but she didn't want to be around such toxic neighbors.

poor meri

Can anyone out there blame her?

And would anyone out there blame Meri if she really did leave Sister Wives?

The new season will return next Sunday at 10/9c with another new episode.

Kody Brown vs. Meri Brown: How Ugly Will It Get?
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Sister Wives

Sister Wives Photos

Meri Brown on the Couch
Kody Brown and the Sister Wives in Season 14
These Sister Wives
Kody Brown and the Sister Wives, Thanksgiving 2019
Sister Wives Unite
Kody and All the Wives

Sister Wives Videos

Sister Wives Season 14 Trailer: Kody Brown Reveals a Nasty Surprise
Sister Wives Season 14 Trailer: Kody Brown Reveals a Nasty Surprise
Sister Wives Preview: A House Divided
Sister Wives Preview: A House Divided
Sister Wives Trailer: Will Meri Brown Stick Around Town?
Sister Wives Trailer: Will Meri Brown Stick Around Town?