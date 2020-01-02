Shamin Abas is Dating Matt Lauer for Reasons That Defy Comprehension

Apparently having lack an Internet connection, a newspaper subscription or a television set over the past two years or so, someone named Shamin Abas has chosen to date Matt Lauer.

On purpose, sources say.

In Touch Weekly has confirmed that Abas, who works as a public relationship executive, spent this past holiday season with the disgraced Today Show anchor, who she has known for several years.

The aforementioned tabloid has even published photos of Lauer and his new girlfriend catching a flight out fo New Jersey back on December 19.

“Obviously one thing led to another and they’re a full-fledged item now,” an insider tells In Touch, adding that Lauer and Abas have been friends for about 15 years.

This same mole notes, in gross fashion, that Lauer has been “on the prowl” for a new girlfriend ever since his divorce from Annette Roque.

It's been lost on very few observers, meanwhile, that Abas looks an awful lot like Roque.

“She knows who he is,” this publication reports, adding in what would seem to be a contradictory point to this statement of knowledge:

“She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world."

Lauer, of course, was fired by NBC in November fo 2017 due to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct that were filed against him.

He's since admitted to carrying on extramarital affairs, sometimes with network staffers who worked under him, but has denied all claims of sexual assault, harassment and/or misconduct.

Just this past fall, Lauer was accused of rape.

"It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense," Lauer said in response to this claim, confirming that he did sleep with the woman who made the accusation...

... but insisting all acts between them were consensual.

"I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period," Lauer also said in October, continuing as follows:

"Anyone who knows me will tell you I am a very private person. I had no desire to write this, but I had no choice.

"The details I have written about here open deep wounds for my family. But they also lead to the truth."

For those wondering what someone who would date Matt Lauer at this point looks like, here's a picture of Shamin Abas:

“For everything he may have done, Matt’s very charming,” the In Touch insider says. “I can see how Shamin fell for him."

Lauer and his ex share three kids together -- Jack, 18, Romy, 16, and Thijs, 12 -- and the famous former flames ultimately finalized their divorce in September of 2019 after spending two decades together.

He seems like an awful human being.