Selena Gomez Slams Fans For Ruining Madison Beer's Life Over Hailey Baldwin Sighting

Some misguided Selena Gomez have been bombarding Madison Beer with hate, accusing her of betraying Selena and siding with Hailey Baldwin.

This is not the first time that Selena has had to ask fans to be kinder to people they mistakenly perceive to be her enemies.

Running into your ex is awkward. But what about running into your ex's wife, who is also hanging out with your own good friend?

That's more or less what happened to Selena Gomez over the weekend.

By happenstance, she was at the same hot spot as Hailey Baldwin, who was dining with their mutual friend Madison Beer.

Upon hearing the news, some very vocal misguided Selenators swarmed Madison's Instagram with vicious comments.

"Selena unfollowed you. She don’t [sic] need fake friends. It was a really big mistake to mess with Selena,” taunted one troll.

Another claimed: “Hailey’s heart is rotten to the core and I am disappointed in you."

“Stay away from [Hailey]," a third troll warned Madison.

For the record, Selena has not unfollowed Madison. Look at Madison's Instagram "followed by" list. We did.

The hateful attacks were so loud and intense that Selena herself had to stoop to addressing it in a comment of her own.

"This is disgusting reading all of this," Selena remarks.

Speaking of the coincidental dining experience, she clarifies: "This wasn’t intentional whatsoever."

"I’m so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this," Selena laments.

"I have known Madison since she was a baby," Selena notes.

She adds: "and watched her continue to become the woman she is."

“There is no issue," Selena stresses.

You can read her comment for yourself right here:

Madison responded to the trolls in a now-deleted comment of her own.

"I just had dinner with my friend Hailey of 10 years and that’s it," she wrote in a plea to stop the tidal wave of viciousness.

"How is that a crime?" she asked. "I love Selena … always have … and I would literally never in a million years try to upset her???"

"This is just mean and unnecessary and nothin [sic] happened," Madison emphasized. That poor girl.

Of course, most of Madison Beer's comments came from actual fans, not hateful trolls.

"I love you Madison … you don’t deserve the hate,” assured one fan.

Another comment read: “I love both Selena and Madison but you childish kids need to leave Madison alone."

The defender advised: "go find something useful to do with yourself."

We can all get a little carried away when it comes to our favorite celebrities. My own confession relates to her song, "It Ain't Me."

You know: "Who's waking up to drive you home / When you're drunk and all alone / Who's gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?"

The answer, in the song, is simply "It ain't me." Fair enough.

I will admit that, during the summer of 2018, I did make a habit of replacing that succinct answer with another: "Hailey Baldwin." I mean, it's true.

It's also harmless. In contrast, bombarding someone on social media over a perceived slight towards a famous person who can speak for themselves? Not so harmless.

The truth of the matter is that none of Selena's songs from her new album, Rare, are intended to drag or bash Hailey.

Our guess is that, if anything, Selena is grateful that Justin is out of her romantic life, hopefully forever.

It is also possible that she pities Hailey for the circumstances of how she got engaged to the Biebs, but that's pure speculation.