Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer Share First Photos of Baby Stella!

There was a time when it looked as though Ryan Edwards wouldn't be able to cut it as a family man.

After all, his first child with Mackenzie Standifer was born while Ryan was still in rehab following one of the many relapses that threatened his life and landed him in trouble with the law.

These days, however, Ryan appears to have turned things around.

After years of struggling with substance abuse, Edwards is finally sober, and those who know him best say he's 100 percent committed to being there for his wife, his stepson, and his three children.

Yes, Ryan and Mackenzie welcomed a baby girl on New Year's Day.

The couple kept the news under wraps for several days, but when they finally announced little Stella's arrival, their enthusiasm was abundantly clear.

This week, Ryan and Mack have shared some of the first photos of their latest bundle of joy.

And based on the pics, it seems the couple has decided to embrace the chaos that's sure to reign in their home for the next several years.

"Welcome to the world sweet Stella!" Mackenzie captioned the collection.

"Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already."

Obviously, Ryan and Mackenzie have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

But it looks as though the troubled couple's situation has finally stabilized.

And based on the comments on Mackenzie's page, it seems fans couldn't be happier for the Edwards clan.

"Congratulations she’s beautiful!!!" wrote one follower.

"Congrats Mackenzie! You and Ryan deserve nothing but to be blessed with this precious little girl," echoed another.

"She is beautiful! So happy to see everyone there welcoming her in!" a third added.

Ryan has made the wise decision to steer clear of social media for the time being, but it seems that Mackenzie is fully appreciative of all the praise.

And we'd like to add our voices to the chorus of congratulations.

Sure, some of Ryan's troubles were self-created, but these two have struggled mightily in recent years, and they're as deserving of happiness as anyone else.