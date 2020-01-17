Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Assault Allegations: New Photo, Details Emerge

As previously reported, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has accused Jen Harley of domestic violence.

This claim, tragically, should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed this dangerously up-and-down relationship, which turned ugly and vicious as soon as Magro and Harley welcomed a daughter into the world almost two years ago.

The only surprising aspect of this new allegation?

That Jen and Ronnie were apparently a romantic item when it transpired.

How could they not be broken up by now?!?

We have no idea what the answer to that question could be -- but we do know Jen and Ronnie were together at the time the former allegedly attacked the latter because the police report indicates she do due to the belief that Ronnie was cheating on her.

Yes, again.

According to the initial report, courtesy of TMZ, an enraged Jen woke up Ronnie and struck him in the face because she believed he was being unfaithful.

Now, also courtesy of TMZ, we can confirm that Ronnie told the cops that his girlfriend found eyeliner in the trash.

It was not her eyeliner; she presumed it was another woman's eyeliner; and she used this eyeliner to smach her groggy boyfriend in his seemingly unethical mug.

Ronnie attached a photo of his alleged injuries from the incident with the official report, which we've included here:

The veteran Jersey Shore star quickly filed for a restraining order after this incident... and a judge granted said request, ordering Harley to stay 100 yards away from Ronnie for the foreseeable future.

The sad irony here is that Harley filed for a restraining order against Ronnie just a few months ago, following a confrontation in Los Angeles.

This confrontation led to Ronnie's arrest on five misdemeanor charges, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, and resisting arrest.

And you were wondering why we were so stunned above by Ronnie and Jen still being together at the time of this week's alleged assault.

Ronnie’s lawyer, Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine, spoke to TMZ on behalf of their client late Wednesday and said the following:

"Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him."

Harley was not home by the time police arrived on the scene this past weekend.

She is not under arrest, but an investigation is pending.

Says Lisa Bloom, Harley's famous attorney:

"Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him.

"We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jenn does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jenn just wants to raise her baby in peace."

It's way too late for that, don't you think?