Rob Kardashian: Living Off an Allowance From Kylie Jenner?

We've been hearing conflicting reports about Rob Kardashian lately.

Earlier this month, insiders claimed that Rob was checking into a treatment center in order to get his health back on track.

That's good news, we suppose, but sources say Rob consented to seeking treatment only after he hit rock bottom with a resounding thud.

Apparently, the 31-year-old's bad habits got the best of him as a result of his ongoing court battle with Blac Chyna.

One of the more interesting twists in that never-ending saga involved Blac's claim that Rob is broke.

That got us thinking ...

Every time we report on Rob, it's all rehab and court battles.

Unlike the rest of his family, Rob seems completely uninterested in business ventures and other money-making opportunities.

So who's paying for all these lawyers and therapists?

Well, perhaps not surprisingly, it seems that the financial burden is falling largely on the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Yes, according to a new report from Radar Online, the rest of the Kard clan decided that it's Kylie Jenner's turn to start financing Rob's lifestyle.

"He’s taken so much off his mom and Khloe over the years, so it’s been agreed far and wide that it’s Kylie’s turn to help Rob out," says one insider.

"Everyone’s united in helping him get full custody of Dream, if only to stick it to Blac Chyna, whom they all loathe with a passion."

And, of course, Kylie has more reason to hate Chyna than anyone.

Chyna dated Tyga before he got together with Kylie, and Blac made her disdain for his ex's new boo abundantly clear throughout their relationship.

It was years ago, but if there's anyone who can afford to throw a ton of cash at an old feud, it's Kylie.

Oh, and as a bonus, she gets to help out her troubled brother.

"Kim will help if she has to, but since Kylie’s got cash coming out of her ears right now it seems only fair for her to dip into her pocket," the insider continues.

"He’s lucky to have this help because there’s no way he could afford the legal bills on his own."

Yes, we should all be so lucky as to have a benevolent billionaire in the family.

Of course, it's the ready access to cash that's enabled Rob to make such a mess of his life.

So maybe it's a bit of a mixed blessing.