Real Housewives of New Jersey Recap: Joe Giudice FINALLY Pushes Teresa Over the Edge!

Well, it was bound to happen at some point.

With all the crap Teresa Giudice has been forced to endure at the hands of her dearly deported husband, Joe, it was only a matter of time before she snapped and unleashed her misdirected rage at someone else.

Teresa Giudice on Good Morning America

Yeah, that's the problem with being pissed off at someone who's been in prison or overseas for the past 5 years.

You either have to get on a transcontinental flight and hope you're still mad when you land, or you just go off on an unsuspecting Target clerk, or something.

On last night's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa went with an in-between option.

She threw a glass of water at Jennifer Aydin, who sort of deserved it.

Jennifer Aydin Complains

But in all likelihood, her actions were motivated by how pissed she was at Joe, who had the gall to attack Teresa for her spending habits just last week.

We learned that Joe still has some power over Teresa due to a prenup she signed before the two of them go married.

That's a little weird, as the Giudices were not rich or particularly famous at the time they tied the knot, but it seems the mistrust between the two of them goes back to the very beginning.

That situation was coming to a head at the same time that everyone was choosing sides over the Margaret Josephs-Danielle Staub altercation from last week.

Jennifer Aydin Promotes The Real Housewives of New Jersey

In real life, the fall-out from that feud has been so bad that Staub announced she's leaving the show this week.

Jennifer suggested to Teresa that she go up and apologize to her for choosing Staub's side.

We probably don't need to tell you that that turned out to be a mistake.

Teresa pointed out that Jennifer started the altercation by dumping water on Danielle's head.

Teresa Giudice on Season 10

And she made her argument in a calm, level-headed fashion.

Just kidding, she absolutely went off on Jen:

"How dare you tell me I need to f--king go up to her? She poured water over Danielle's head!" Teresa screeched.

"To me, that's an embarrassment. You didn't say that to her?!"

Teresa Giudice in Conversation

Jennifer said she "didn't think the water was that big of a deal," and ... well, she should've known what would happen after that.

To the surprise of absolutely no one (except maybe Jennifer) Teresa grabbed a glass and blesses Jen with a Hoboken Baptism.

"Do you like that?! Do you like that?!" Teresa asked.

The answer, of course, that Jennifer did not like it at all.

Teresa Giudice on Bravo Couch

"She's a f--king embarrassment. Tell her to kiss my f--king asshole!" Teresa continued to rant.

"Get your friend in check, because otherwise, it's not gonna be good."

So yeah, Jen definitely contributed to Teresa's rage, but we remain convinced that T was really still pissed at Joe.

Maybe the water represented the ocean that now separates the estranged husband and wife.

Or maybe Teresa Giudice is just a violent psychopath and everyone should keep their distance from her at all times. 

