Queen to Harry & Meghan: You'll Leave the Royal Family Over My Dead Body!

By now you've probably heard the shocking news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Some outlets have reported the news as though the couple is emancipating themselves from Harry's family, which obviously is not the case.

They're simply stepping away from the bulk of their public duties and freeing themselves up to live wherever they please in greater privacy.

Then Sussexes are sure to be derided as selfish shirkers by the same tabloid press that's been critical of Meghan since day one.

But in a way, they're taking on a tremendous risk here, as they'll need to figure out ways to support themselves financially without relying on a royal allowance.

However, it seems that's little comfort to the Queen and company, as a statement issued by Buckingham Palace indicates the family is less than thrilled about Harry and Meghan's decision.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” reads the statement issued to the press by palace officials.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Obviously, the statement doesn't come right out and say the Queen is going to try and convince these two to reconsider -- that's not really how the Royals operate.

But it does seem to confirm that the family was blindsided by Harry and Meghan's decision to branch out on their own.

The stunning fact that the Queen found out about Harry and Meghan's decision at the same time as the rest of the world seems to have been further corroborated moments ago by this tweet from the BBC:

"BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed.'" the tweet reads.

While the decision has generated considerable controversy, it sounds as though the Sussexes day-to-day lives actually won't be all that different than they are now.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan will continue to work tirelessly for the benefit of the same charities to which they devoted themselves as members of the royal family:

"The couple remain patron of all the same charities as before and will spend much of 2020 shaping their soon-to-be-launched #SussexRoyal foundation to respond to the pressing needs of the modern world," Scobie tweeted today.

Additionally, insiders say Harry and Meghan hope that their decision will not impact their relationships with the Queen or with other members of the family.

Of course, questions such as where in the world the Sussexes will live and raise their son remain unanswered.

And there are few things the royal family dislikes more than uncertainty.