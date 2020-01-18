Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles

It's a done deal, folks.

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II announced that she finalized an agreement for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal split, under which the famous couple will no longer use the titles His and Her Royal Highness.

This isn't all Meghan and Harry will lose, however.

According to the monarchy, Harry and his bride will no longer receive public funds for their duties carried out on behalf of the family... and will even need to repay the $3 million spent on renovating their U.K. home.

Sort of makes sense, right?

Considering they no longer plan to really use this home.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen said in her statement on Saturday.

She continued:

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Markle and Harry stunned the celebrity gossip universe several days ago when they unilaterally announced they had chosen to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family."

They also said at the time they wanted to "balance" their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

It was clear from the Queen's initial statement that she was unhappy with this decision.

Last Monday, however, she relented (in public, at least) and basically told her grandson to go live his separate life.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments.

The statement also said:

"They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties. With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

"While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

Elsewhere, the Queen went so far as to praise Markle, whose intense scrutiny by the British tabloids over the past couple of years helped lead to the couple's decision to step back from their royal duties.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," the Queen said.

"It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

So, to review:

Harry and Meghan will completely step back from royal duties.

They will not use their HRH titles any longer.

They will pay back the public money spent on Frogmore Cottage and will now pay "commercial rent."

They will largely live in North America.

Crazy, right?!?

All these changes will take effect in the spring.