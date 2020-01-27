Queen Elizabeth II to Prince William: You're My New Favorite Grandson! Time to Step Up!

Well, it's official.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

What does that mean for Meg and Harry?

Well, they'll have a lot more time to spend with baby Archie, that's for sure.

And for the time being, at least, it seems they'll be spending most of their time in Canada.

So what does the change mean for the rest of the royal family?

Well, that's a little less clear ...

The Queen addressed Harry and Meghan's decision in a public statement, and while she gave the impression that she was accepting of their decision, those closest to Buckingham Palace have confrimed that she's deeply upset.

After all, QE2 has been down this road before.

Her father took the throne after his brother, King Edward VIII, abdicated so that he could marry an American actress.

On that occasion, Elizabeth's father stepped up, became King George VI, and eventually guided the UK through the horrors of World War II.

The situation might not be quite as dire this time around (Harry was never king, and the world is not currently at war), it seems she's still hoping that someone in her family will step up and play the hero.

And it appears she's decided that Prince William is just the man for the job.

Earlier this week, the Queen made her confidence in William abundantly clear when she bestowed upon him a new royal title.

William is now Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

"The Lord High Commissioner's role is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church, and a long-standing tradition of appointing a Lord High Commissioner originated in the latter part of the 16th Century," reads a statement from the palace.

It seems the high falutin new gig will require William to "attend the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, and carries out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner."

So basically, it's a symbolic post.

But the royals are all about symbolism, and the timing of this appointment is no accident.

The queen is sending a message to Harry, Meghan, and the rest of her subjects.

She wants the world to know that all is well within the royal family, and members of the next generation are prepared to take hold of the reins of leadership.

Not coincidentally, Will's appointment comes on the heels of an official statement oulining the palace's new relationship with Harry and Meghan.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives," the statement reads.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments," palace officials added.

"They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties."

Sounds like the Queen has moved on, and she'd like her country to do the same!