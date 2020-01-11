Queen Elizabeth Calls Unprecedented Family Meeting to Sort Through Royal Mess

Queen Elizabeth is not happy at the moment.

And she's not about to sit back and remain silent, either.

According to multiple sources, the long-time British Monarch has ordered a family summit at her home to thrash out what to do about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wish to step down from senior royal roles.

By now, you must be aware of this demand.

Of the fact that Markle and Harry no longer wish to really be associated with the latter's family and don't even plan on living full-time in England for much longer.

In response to this shocking move, the Queen has requested that Harry, his brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles all meet at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk, on Monday, January 13 to figure out what the heck the next step is going to be.

As has been made evident, Elizabeth is pissed Harry and Markle have gone public with their decision.

Considering the Duchess of Sussex is already in Canada with her son, she is expected to participate in this summit via phone.

The high-level meeting to “talk things through,” as a People Magazine insider puts it, raises the prospect that a conclusion is in sight to the unprecedented talks to find a solution that works for the Sussexes and the family.

Harry and Meghan may way want to simply peace out of their arrangement, but this Royal Family thing has been going on for generations.

It just isn't that easy.

“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” a palace source has said.

Consitnued this well-placed source:

"As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting.

"The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks.

"There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented."

Aside from wishing Kate Middleton a happy birthday last week, neither Markle nor Harry has said anything outside of their lengthy statement on Instagran.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple wrote on social media a few days ago, adding:

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

And they concluded as follows:

We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.

Stay tuned for a lot more folks.

This is far from over.